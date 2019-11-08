The Fairfield FD helped a worker injured while working on an Elm Street home in Fairfield, Conn., on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. The Fairfield FD helped a worker injured while working on an Elm Street home in Fairfield, Conn., on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Fire Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Fire Department Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Worker injured at Fairfield home 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Firefighters helped a worker after a ladder slipped while he was working on a home and injured his ankle Friday, according to the fire department.

Medics, police and fire personnel responded to an Elm Street home for an incident involving an injured worker.

Fire officials said the worker was climbing from a ladder on a porch roof to the roof of the home when the ladder slipped and the worker fell to the porch roof, injuring his ankle.

The worker was taken to the hospital to be treated.