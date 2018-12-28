Outgoing Police Chief Gary MacNamara checks his watch as his last day on the job winds down on Oct. 26. Outgoing Police Chief Gary MacNamara checks his watch as his last day on the job winds down on Oct. 26. Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Year in Review: 2018 marked by changes in leadership, flooding and court battles 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — It was a transformative year for the town.

From the stepping down of a longtime police chief to the untimely passing away of a popular probate judge, Fairfield saw some new faces in familiar places this year. The town also saw itself involved in the national spotlight among a contested Supreme Court nominee’s hearing and student walkouts.

Here is a collection of the some of the year’s biggest stories:

Local day care owner sentenced for killing 4-month-old

Carol Cardillo, who once operated an unlicensed day care in her Fairfield home for 11 years, was sentenced to 30 months in jail on Jan. 25 for killing a 4-month-old Shelton boy in March 2016.

Cardillo lied to police, denying she had given the boy any Benadryl, an over-the-counter medication. An autopsy demonstrated the baby had 41,000 nanograms per milliliter of the medication in his system — 5,000 nanograms per milliliter and above is a reportable limit.

The deceased boy’s parents, Matthew and Michelle Seagull, believed justice had been served but lamented the loss of their 4-month-old baby.

Town probate judge found dead; Maxham wins election

Daniel Caruso, a Republican who had been the town’s probate judge since 1995, was found dead Feb. 25 at his Fairfield Woods Road residence.

Town officials and representatives lamented the untimely death of Caruso, who had previously been a state representative of the 134th District and a member of the town’s Board of Finance and Representative Town Meeting.

Kate Maxham, a Democrat and longtime probate court staff attorney to Caruso, was elected to fill the vacant position in the November elections.

State Supreme Court reinstates Bateson as selectman

Republican Edward Bateson was originally appointed to the Board of Selectment in December 2016 when another Republican, Laurie McArdle, resigned a year into the four-year term. However, a group of Democrats, citing state statutes, sought a special election for the spot.

Bateson and fellow Republican Selectman Chris Tymniak refused to set a date for the special election, and the group pushing for the election opted to go to court. A Superior Court Judge sided with the plaintiffs, and Bateson was bested by Democrat Kevin Kiley in the June 6, 2017, special election.

Following an appeal that made its way to the state Supreme Court, however, the Superior Court’s decision was reversed, and Bateson was reinstated to the Board of Selectmen on June 6 of this year.

Police Chief Gary MacNamara retires after 30 years on the job

Police chief for eight years, Gary MacNamara left police headquarters for an another type of office across town at Sacred Heart University in October.

MacNamara started out as a patrol officer in Fairfield back in 1988 and climbed through the ranks. While working in the Detective Bureau, MacNamara helped uncover a prostitution and money laundering ring that was connected to the murder of a local man.

