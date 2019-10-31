Hector Rivera. Hector Rivera. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Yonkers men charged with attempting to steal used oil 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Three Yonkers men were arrested after allegedly trying to take used oil from a local restaurant.

Around 6 a.m. on Oct. 24, officers received reports of three men attempting to steal used cooking oil from LC Chen's Restaurant on Tunxis Hill Cutoff.

The complainant said he confronted the men, who got in a white van and took off northbound toward Black Rock Turnpike. The complainant provided the vehicle’s license plate.

Police located the vehicle in the area and conducted a traffic stop. The operator identified himself as 31-year-old Hector Rivera, and the two passengers identified themselves as 32-year-old Jose Ramos and 33-year-old Miguel Polanco.

The subjects allegedly admitted to attempting to take the oil, stating they thought it was it was okay since most restaurants discard their used cooking oil.

Police said the van Rivera was driving was neither registered nor insured.

All three were arrested and charged with criminal attempt at sixth-degree larceny and released on promises to appear in court on Nov. 4.

Rivera was also issued a misdemeanor summons for failure to have insurance and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

rscharf@hearstmediact.com