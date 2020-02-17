The large custom kitchen was designed by Fairfield-based Shore & Country Kitchens and features professional-grade Thermador appliances and a large walk-in pantry. The large custom kitchen was designed by Fairfield-based Shore & Country Kitchens and features professional-grade Thermador appliances and a large walk-in pantry. Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Contempoary Colonial in Sasco Hill area embodies subtle luxury 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Modern doesn’t have to be cold, according to the owner of the contemporary colonial house at 36 Sasco Hill Road in the Sasco Hill area of Fairfield.

While some modern architecture can feel industrial and cold, this 3,381-square-foot updated cedar house exudes warmth and embodies “subtle luxury.” The current owners have seen to that, one of whom is also the co-listing agent. The house was built in 1953 as a typical colonial. The owners’ revision gave the house its contemporary flare, many modern features for living and entertaining including a European-style gourmet kitchen, and an electric car charger in the attached, under house one-car garage.

Augmenting the amenities of this house is its location, making it convenient for commuters, whether they take the train or car to work, and sports enthusiasts — in particular golfers. The house is only minutes from a number of recreational venues including local beaches, the Carl Dickman Par 3 Golf Course, Pine Creek Playground, Sullivan Field, Kiwanis Field, and Fairfield tennis courts. Within easy walking distance is the Country Club of Fairfield golf course. Also quite close by is Southport Village including the Metro North train station, the entrance to I-95, and Post Road (Route 1) with its log ribbon of shops and restaurants.

In the a private backyard of this quarter of an acre level property residents and guests can bask in the sun on the cedar deck or relax in the shade on the granite patio. But the opportunity for relaxation is not confined to the backyard. It begins in an unusual setting: right on the front lawn, where there is a slightly raised wood deck.

The custom front door features four horizontal glass panes and corresponding sidelights. It opens into the first floor, although this is not the main living level. This ground floor has a room with a fireplace, two bedrooms, a full bath and the laundry room.

The second floor is the main living level featuring an open floor plan, spacious rooms, maple floors, Grohe faucets, Schluter shower systems and high-end finishes throughout. The living and dining rooms are open, one to the other, and they enjoy a circular flow into the large custom kitchen. It was designed for those who love to cook and entertain by Fairfield-based Shore & Country Kitchens and features professional-grade Thermador appliances, a large walk-in pantry, and pop-up electrical outlets hidden in the counters. In the living room there is a powder room and a door to the raised wood deck.

Real Estate Listings

This house has five bedrooms. The master suite is on the main living level and its remodeled bath boasts Robern vanities and cabinets, radiant floor heating and an oversized walk-in double shower. The last two bedrooms are on the third floor, both have a skylight and one has sliding doors to a private balcony/deck.

At the base of the lower sidelight pane at the front entrance sits a rock with great words to live by: live, laugh, love. There’s been a lot of that in this house, and the owners hope the next family that calls this place “home” enjoys a lot more of the same.

Read Full Article