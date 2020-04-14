The gray Dutch colonial house at 53 Wintergreen Drive in Lower Easton is Energy Star-rating and features sustainable wood cabinetry in the kitchen. The gray Dutch colonial house at 53 Wintergreen Drive in Lower Easton is Energy Star-rating and features sustainable wood cabinetry in the kitchen. Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Dutch Colonial in Easton boasts numerous updates, convenience 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

EASTON — According to several websites about renewable woods and construction, Lyptus is the trademark name given to a sustainably grown exotic hardwood from Brazil. Lytpus is actually a fast-growing hybrid tree that comprises two types of eucalyptus.

Earth Day, which is held each year on April 22, calls attention to sustainability and encourages the use of renewable resources including in residential construction. The gray Dutch colonial house at 53 Wintergreen Drive in Lower Easton features sustainable Lyptus wood cabinets. It also features a new Smart-Home GE Profile range that was installed in 2018.

Although the house was built in 1969, it is suitable for modern living by nature of its Energy Star-rating and many updates including new quartz countertops and backsplash in the kitchen as of last year. Also introduced to the house last year was a new master bath vanity, mirror, lighting and flooring, as well as new lighting fixtures in other parts of the house and a new boiler expansion tank.

This 10-room house sits on a 1.25-acre level property on a cul-de-sac off Morning Glory Drive, which runs between Sport Hill Road (Route 59) and Morehouse Road, giving the occupants of this house easy access to the Merritt Parkway at Exits 44 and 46. It is also close to the center of town and several local farms including Morehouse Egg Farm.

The house is in pristine condition, according to the listing agent. Just “unpack and enjoy,” she said.

The exterior of the house comprises a gambrel roof and vertical and horizontal siding. An American flag flies from the pole at the covered front porch. The door opens into the foyer and 3,107 square feet of living space. While the house is decidedly a colonial, it lives more like a contemporary. Looking at the layout it appears the sitting room or den is at the “geographic” heart of this house, but the true heartbeat of this home is the sizable family room, which features a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace flanked by triangles of glass, a cathedral ceiling, wall-to-wall carpeting, and two sets of sliding doors to the enormous wrap-around wood deck.

A third set of sliding doors is in the breakfast or casual dining area of the cavernous eat-in kitchen. In addition to the sustainable wood cabinetry and quartz counters, this kitchen has a large center island with a preparation sink, a skylight, and a long horizontal window that looks out upon the attractive setting. Appliances include a new GE refrigerator and two dishwashers, which will come in handy for entertaining. French doors close off the kitchen from the den.

Rounding out the main living level are the sizable formal living and dining rooms, and an office, which is really the home’s fifth bedroom if necessary. The other four are on the second floor and all have wall-to-wall carpeting. The master suite has a walk-in closet and private bath with ship lap and white ceramic tile. Because the first floor bedroom is directly across from one of the home’s three full baths, it could also be used as an au pair, in-law, or guest room.

