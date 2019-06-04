The beautifully landscaped property features mature trees, manicured shrubbery, and a lush lawn. The beautifully landscaped property features mature trees, manicured shrubbery, and a lush lawn. Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close On the Market: A crown jewel on Sasco Hill Road in Fairfield 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Sasco Hill Road is one of Fairfield’s crowning achievements. It is a prestigious roadway dotted with regal residences once, and in some cases still occupied by literary luminaries, Hollywood celebrities and captains of industry.

With that imagery in mind, the street is studded with the houses that must be viewed as crown jewels. One of those jewels is the white classic Federalist-style brick colonial house at 734 Sasco Hill Road. This timeless 6,950-square-foot home is beautifully positioned in a private setting of 1.6 acres, which affords its owners panoramic views of Southport Harbor, Long Island Sound, Pequot Yacht Club, and Country Club of Fairfield golf course.

Almost every one of its 12 generously proportioned rooms, on four finished floors, have oversized picture windows from which to enjoy water views. The Manhattan skyline comes in to view on clear days and nights.

The Country Club and Sasco Beach are within easy walking distance, and Southport Village, with its Metro North train station, Pequot Library, shops and restaurants, is only minutes away.

This private oasis is hidden from view behind a stone wall and tall trees. Stately quarried stone pillars stand at the entrance to the tree-lined driveway that wends its way down to the red brick forecourt of this Sasco Hill estate. Fluted Corinthian columns stand sentinel at the rounded glass antechamber of the front entrance. Decorative leaded glass sidelights and a fanlight transom frame the front door of this updated and meticulously maintained New England home.

It was built in 1929 and comprises the grandeur of a bygone era with the modern amenities for 21st century living and entertaining on a casual, intimate or grand scale. There is a seamless mélange of elegant formal rooms steeped in tradition with sophisticated molding, millwork and exquisite original period details, coupled with comfortable and inviting casual spaces.

The demands of the 21st century lifestyle are met and exceeded in this home, which boasts a spacious updated gourmet kitchen, banquet-sized formal dining room, an 800-bottle climate-controlled wine cellar, and lower level exercise room. The front-to-back reception hall features hardwood flooring arranged in an attractive pattern. Ornately carved mantels surround the living room and the cherry-paneled library fireplaces; the imported marble of both is repeated in the fireplace and in one of the two private baths of the spacious master bedroom suite.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Federalist-style Colonial ADDRESS: 734 Sasco Hill Road PRICE: $5,250,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 12 FEATURES: water community, views of Southport Harbor and Country Club of Fairfield golf course, golf course frontage, 1.6-acre level and gently sloping property, partially fenced property, heated in-ground concrete swimming pool, bluestone patios, professionally landscaped, generator, storm doors and windows, audio system, re-wired for cable, instant hot water tap, awnings, breezeway, garden area, exterior lighting, rear staircase, underground sprinkler, four fireplaces, proximity to Southport Village and train station, close to Sasco and Southport beaches, walking distance to Country Club of Fairfield, convenient to I-95 and Post Road (Route 1), attached three-car garage, zoned central air conditioning and natural gas heat, wood shingle roof, attic, full partially finished basement, six bedrooms, six full and three half baths SCHOOLS: Mill Hill Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High ASSESSMENT: $3,667,300 TAX RATE: 26.36 mills TAXES: $96,670

The library features three walls of built-in book-shelving and cabinetry hidden in the paneling. Kitchen features include a center island/breakfast bar, marble counters, two farm sinks, a French crackle effect on the ceramic tile backsplash, and high-end appliances including a seven-burner La Cornue range. The kitchen is open to the breakfast room, where there is a fireplace, a built-in desk area, and two sets of French doors to the yard. Off the kitchen the mudroom provides access to an office or home command center. There are also doors to the forecourt and the attached three-car garage, which features flexible living space above the vehicle bays.

