On the Market / A home for humans and horses in Easton

EASTON — It’s no surprise to learn Easton is a horse-friendly municipality. The town seems to value its agricultural heritage, as evidenced by the number of working farms and equestrian facilities that dot the landscape, the latter of which includes Gold Rush Farms, Sonnenhof Equestrian Center and Gray Friesian Farm.

In addition to the local commercial horse riding and boarding businesses, there are many individuals who keep horses on their properties. The three-acre level property at 138 Adams Road contains farm land, a barn and a paddock, and the current owners keep two horses there.

The property is not just set up for horses. There is a fully fenced, extra-large dog run to keep dogs safe.

This partially fenced property is located in the Easton Center neighborhood; its 10-room white Georgian colonial house is set back from the quiet residential road.

The house is in a private, lightly wooded setting adjacent to 30-plus acres of trails and it backs into Sport Hill Farm. The organic farm sells its sustainably-grown produce in season and free-range eggs. Its farm stand carries about 100 varieties of non-genetically modified produce as well as “our fresh baked goods, a variety of grass fed dairy and meat products, Connecticut-grown orchard fruits, and honey from the bees living and working with us on our farm,” its website says. There is also a Summer Farm Camp for kids.

A long tree-lined driveway leads to the ample parking area and two-car garage. Where the driveway meets a patterned, red brick path to the front door there is a hitching post depicting a horse’s head. The front door and sidelights have decorative oval glass panes and above them is a Palladium window.

The door opens into the two-story foyer and 4,756 square feet of living space on three finished floors. There is an easy flow and functional layout that may have been ahead of its time when this house was built in 1995.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Georgian Colonial ADDRESS: 138 Adams Road PRICE: $635,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: three-acre level property/farm land, barn, partially fenced property, potential horse property, paddock, extra-large fully fenced dog run, deck, exterior lighting, stone wall, ceiling speakers throughout the house, Hunter Douglas shades, programmable thermostat, Thermopane windows, two fireplaces, central vacuum; private well, easy commute to lower Fairfield County, the Merritt Parkway, and I-84, attached under house two-car garage, zoned central air conditioning and oil heating system, 50-gallon water heater tank, full partially finished basement, pull-down attic stairs, four bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $479,010 TAX RATE: 31.38 mills TAXES: $15,989

There are wide entryways from the foyer into the formal dining room. In this case, the current family has the living room set up instead as a billiard room, which is occurring more and more frequently since few people actually use a formal living room anymore. This flexible-use space features a marble fireplace with a decorative mantel. In the living, dining and sitting rooms, there is a double inlaid dark wood border in the hardwood flooring.

French doors separate the living room from a casual sitting room or den. Between the sitting room and the eat-in kitchen, there is a hallway with a half bath and a door to the large wood deck. In the kitchen, there are granite counters, a center island/breakfast bar, glass-front and other cabinetry, ceramic tile floor, and a bay/bow window in the large eat-in area.

From there, climb the stairs to the spacious family room above the garage, where there is a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling, wall-to-wall carpeting, and sliding doors to the upper level of the wood deck.

