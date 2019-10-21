A plaque on the Abraham Benson House indicates it was used as a tavern in the 19th century drawing famous patrons such as President Andrew Jackson and Daniel Webster. A plaque on the Abraham Benson House indicates it was used as a tavern in the 19th century drawing famous patrons such as President Andrew Jackson and Daniel Webster. Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close On the Market: Antique Colonial in Fairfield with a fascinating history 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Imagine the tales that the antique colonial house at 131 South Benson Road could tell. The house has stood at the northeasterly corner of South Benson Road and Old Post Road for 240 years.

The Captain Abraham Benson house has served as a residence, Fairfield’s first post office, and a tavern at which President Andrew Jackson is said to have “lunched … with 12 dignitaries of the area.” That same May 1976 article in the Bridgeport Sunday Post claims Aaron Burr, John Audubon and other notable people patronized the inn. A document housed at the Fairfield Museum and History Center says the inn was also “a popular stop for Daniel Webster and Washington Irving. One of the largest inns in the area, it was a stagecoach stop from New York to Boston.”

The house was built in 1779 to replace the original house that occupied this corner lot. According to several news articles in the Bridgeport Sunday Post from decades past and historical documents, that house was the second one torched by British Redcoats when they marched through the town on July 7 and 8, 1779, during the Revolutionary War. All but six houses burned in that invasion. The owner of the house at the time, General Elijah Abel, rebuilt it and in 1810 sold it to Benson when the latter man married Abel’s niece. The house has remained in the Benson family since that time.

Although the house has seen better days, an architect from Redding with expertise in residential antique preservation and the listing agent both agree it has great bones and it is definitely worth preserving.

“In my decades as an architect, working on historic buildings and doing preservation planning, I have seldom come upon a significant 18th-century house so well preserved ... Over more than two centuries of habitation, the Benson house has undergone many changes, but none that dilutes its architectural integrity,” Glynn says to the listing agent, Sherri Steeneck, in a note posted in the house. “The Abraham Benson house deserves sensitive updating and renewal; this could be accomplished within a reasonable budget. The building is sound, it simply needs well-conceived, tasteful interventions,” Glynn says in the note.

“Glynn’s experience in preservation includes serving as project architect for the repair and the restoration of Springwood, Franklin Roosevelt’s house in Hyde Park; and serving as both project architect and construction manager for the restoration and adaptive reuse of the Heurich House Museum, on Dupont Circle in Washington, D. C. The Heurich project won an American Institute of Architects Merit Award for “design sensitivity and craftsmanship,” according to the website for the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation.

The house is “A history lover’s dream,” according to Steeneck. “Don’t let the outside, which needs paint, fool you. Yes you will need some cash to renovate, but the neighborhood values warrant it! This is not a tear down. It’s a treat for your eyes with a million dollar view of the Old Post Road,” she said. Add on or work within the existing footprint to bring this 3,295-square-foot house into the 21st century, the agent said.

