On the Market: Antique Colonial in Greenfield Hill blends historic details with modern amenities

FAIRFIELD — May is National Historic Preservation Month, a time to aim a spotlight on historic places worth saving rather than introducing them to a wrecking ball. Too many antique houses have met that fate in recent years, although, more recently, there seems to be a resurgence of interest in historic residences.

Melanie Marks, founder and principal researcher for Connecticut House Histories, knows well the value of preserving the past. “America’s history lives within the walls of its historic houses — the grand, the plain, the ornate, the small — and it is up to all of us to be their voice for protecting and preserving them. They are the roots from which our history grows, so let’s let them live,” said Marks, who conducts custom research of historic houses and paintings to unearth their stories.

Fairfield’s landscape is a mélange of houses representing four centuries, the earliest, according to town records, being the John Osborne House dating back to about 1673.

Only slightly older is the antique colonial house at 1177 Hillside Road in the Greenfield Hill neighborhood. Little is known about this pre-revolutionary house other than the date it was built. According to real estate records, it was constructed in 1725. The house is a “harmony of modern amenities and historic details,” according to the listing agent. Its 2,555 square feet of living space includes wide-planked floorboards, hand-hewn beams and exposed brick combined with an updated eat-in kitchen and an abundance of storage.

There are two fireplaces, at least one of which appears to be original to the house. “The fireplace in the cozy, front-to-back living/dining room puts the ‘heart’ in ‘hearth’ and sets the tone for the rest of the home,” the agent said. The second fireplace is found in the family room.

This house sits on a level and partially fenced property of just over two acres in an historic district within easy walking distance of the historic Greenfield Hill Congregational Church. This time of year local residents can enjoy the beauty of the white and pink blossoms on dozens of dogwood trees planted on Greenfield Hill. The grounds of this house are attractively landscaped and among its plantings are a yellow magnolia tree, a weeping katsura tree, and a sugar maple. Fieldstone and slate patios allow for relaxation, entertaining, enjoying the beautiful view, and watching the local wildlife.

A detached barn serves as a one-car garage with a 288-square-foot studio apartment above it. It features a bedroom, kitchenette, bathroom and private balcony looking over the peaceful backyard. “Our property is so peaceful and private, and something we will miss greatly,” one of the homeowners said. This multifunctional space above the vehicle bay could be used as an au pair suite, in-law apartment, guest house, artist’s studio, or home office.

