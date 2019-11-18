This historic house has a wide covered porch with a slate floor. This historic house has a wide covered porch with a slate floor. Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close On the Market: Antique colonial farmhouse rich in Easton history 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

EASTON — “Are You Lonesome Tonight” is a song that was popularized by Elvis Presley in 1960, although the song itself dates back to 1927. It was first recorded by Leonore Vonderlieth, better known by her stage name, Vaughn De Leath, who is often called the “Original Radio Girl,” and the “First Lady of Radio.”

De Leath lived in Easton at the time that she recorded the song. According to the Easton Historical Society, De Leath was “a singer and radio personality who lived at 910 Sport Hill Road starting in 1924 ... She was one of the most popular recording artists of the early 20th century. In 1924, she married successful artist and illustrator Livingston Geer, and sometime around 1926, they purchased 910 Sport Hill Road as their summer residence.”

Even after divorcing Geer, and a second husband, De Leath continued to live in the antique colonial farmhouse in the Easton Center neighborhood. The Historical Society website said she “loved living on her Easton ‘farm’ — all 7 acres of it. The farm was named “The Hitching Post.” She enjoyed country life and was quoted in 1937 as saying “I like small-town life. I like being neighborly — swapping jelly and home-made bread across the back fence,” the website says, adding that author Edna Ferber was among De Leath’s friends. Ferber lived about two miles away on Maple Road.

Today, the property comprises just over three level acres and the current owners, who have lived there for 47 years, affectionately refer to their beloved home as “Top of the Hill.”

This is a rare opportunity to own a house rich in Easton history. It was built circa 1829 and in earlier days it served as a parsonage for almost a century, according to the listing agent. At the back entrance there is a large bell, perhaps dating back to the parsonage days. The 2,368-square-foot, nine-room house sits behind a fieldstone wall and white picket fencing. Its three-bay barn is topped with a cupola and a rooster weathervane. There is also a detached two-car garage. Ample parking is available for guests, and this is the type of house that is perfect for family holiday gatherings.

The rooms features four original wood-burning fireplaces, varied width wood floors, 12-over-12 double-hung windows, Victorian half windows, period brass knobs and hardware, and hand-blown glass around the front door in the sidelights and transom. The living room has built-in display shelving. The dining room has chair railing. Both rooms have a fireplace, as does the family room.

“De Leath was an avid cook,” the Historical Society website says, and one can even imagine her cooking in the good-sized eat-in kitchen or putting up her jelly there. Although this room could use some updating it is perfectly functional. The counter has a built-in wood cutting board and there is a six-burner range top.

