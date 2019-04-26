The colonial house at 20 Ridgeway Road comprises full red brick construction, not just a brick façade, and it sits on a property of just over half an acre. The colonial house at 20 Ridgeway Road comprises full red brick construction, not just a brick façade, and it sits on a property of just over half an acre. Photo: JEFFMCNAMARA / Contributed Photos Photo: JEFFMCNAMARA / Contributed Photos Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close On the Market / Brick house maintains 20th-century charm 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Bob Vila knows a thing or two about houses. The home-improvement guru who gained fame with his television program “This Old House” maintains an online presence years after he left the show.

In one of his website posts, Vila talks about the value of a brick house “prized for its classical appeal, durability and low maintenance.”

He said brick is among the most desired types of exterior siding, which is traditionally found on colonial, Greek revival, and Tudor-style homes. The colonial house at 20 Ridgeway Road comprises full red brick construction, not just a brick facade.

In other words, “While brick is no longer used for structural support, it offers a home more than a pretty face,” Vila said on the site before enumerating the benefits of brick.

Among those benefits are its fire-resistance. Brick is more durable than vinyl or aluminum siding, and it is an abundant natural material making it environmentally friendly. It acts as a sound buffer and helps insulate a home, “resulting in more consistent indoor temperatures. Rooms stay warmer in winter and cooler in summer, keeping heating and cooling bills down,” Vila’s website says.

And brick is just one attractive aspect of this eight-room house, which comprises 3,345 square feet of living space. The owner/listing agent said major renovations were sensitively designed in the style of the home, allowing it to maintain the romance and charm of the early 20th century — it was built in 1930, while the updates make it perfectly suitable for modern day living.

Its location in the Lower Easton neighborhood makes it quite convenient for commuters. The house is only minutes from the Merritt Parkway. Updates were made throughout the house and include the cook’s kitchen, baths, the roof, and furnace, and a majority of the windows were replaced in 2009 and 2010.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Colonial ADDRESS: 20 Ridgeway Road PRICE: $699,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 8 FEATURES: 0.55-acre level and gently sloping property, one fireplace, exterior lighting, bluestone patio, cable - pre-wired, programmable thermostat, storm doors, Thermopane windows, skylights, attached under house two-car garage, stone walls, oil heat, 100-gallon hot water heater tank, full unfinished basement, attic, ridge vents, four bedrooms, three full and one half updated baths SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $373,290 TAX RATE: 31.38 mills TAXES: $11,714

The house sits back from the road on a slight knoll on a 0.55-acre level and gently sloping property. From its ample paved driveway, there are slate and stone steps to the front entrance. Inside, the formal living room has a stone fireplace. It is open to the dining room, where there is a door to the bluestone patio in the backyard.

There is another door to this same patio off the remodeled eat-in kitchen, which features a center island/breakfast bar topped in butcher’s block, a farm sink, a dry bar with a beverage refrigerator, breakfast nook, a skylight, and a walk-in pantry. Premium stainless appliances include an FCI range top on the center island. Also on the first floor is a good-sized office with wood-paneled walls painted white.

The listing information for the house indicates it has four bedrooms, but originally there were five. Should it be necessary, there can be five bedrooms again or, as it currently stands, the small fifth bedroom — which is connected to the oversized master suite — could be used as a nursery or a library. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and dressing room.

