The contemporary Cape Cod-style house at 348 Staples Road is a recreational and leisurely paradise on a lake in Easton’s Aspetuck neighborhood. The contemporary Cape Cod-style house at 348 Staples Road is a recreational and leisurely paradise on a lake in Easton’s Aspetuck neighborhood. Photo: Charlie Pappas / Contributed Photo Photo: Charlie Pappas / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close On the Market / Cape Cod-style home offers lakeside living 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Boredom will certainly never find the residents of the blue, contemporary Cape Cod-style house at 348 Staples Road in Easton’s Aspetuck neighborhood.

This house is ideal, whether its next family is active in all sorts of recreational and sporting pursuits or whether they prefer a life of leisure relaxing lakeside and taking in the natural scenery.

The house shares an unnamed lake or large pond with a handful of neighbors, and the three-acre property on which this house sits enjoys 270 feet of waterfront. The lake offers great water activities including swimming, fishing, row boating, kayaking and canoeing.

Bird lovers will have a field day every day watching waterfowl gracefully glide across the lake, and song birds as they cut the air with their wings during feats or aerial acrobatics.

Outdoor entertaining is not only easy, it is invited and encouraged because of this property’s two expansive wood decks. Several interior rooms flow nicely from inside to the outdoors.

Real Estate Listings

Attractive water views can be enjoyed from almost every one of this home’s 11 rooms. And it’s not just outside where there is so much to see. The house itself is quite interesting and appealing.

The main part of the house is set back from the road, a fieldstone wall running along the front border of the property. There are two attached garages at either end, one of which is topped with a cupola and weathervane depicting a horse. This property does have a horse barn with a good size loft space that would work well as a music recording or artist studio or as a workout, yoga or meditation room.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Contemporary Cape Cod ADDRESS: 348 Staples Road, Easton PRICE: $1,065,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: three-acre level and partially fenced property, direct waterfront property, pond, water views, horse barn with studio loft, in-law or guest quarters, two large wood decks, two patios, exterior lighting, home theater or media room, stone wall, skylights, professionally landscaped, open floor plan, two fireplaces, two attached garages totaling four bays, central air conditioning, oil heat, private well, wood shingle roof, attic, full partially finished basement, five bedrooms, four full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $613,190 TAX RATE: 31.38 mills TAXES: $19,242

The positioning of the garages, each with two vehicle bays, creates a forecourt with ample parking for guests. One garage serves the main household while the other is designated for the occupants of the rather large in-law apartment, au pair suite, or guest quarters.

The house features 6,940 square feet of living space arranged in a timeless layout, despite the construction date of the house, which goes back to 1992. This is a home for the modern era. It features a home theater or media room, a game room, and a large gym with a rubberized floor. And that’s just some of what is found in the full, partially finished basement. It also has a large office and tons of storage space.

At the front entrance there is a wide apron of paving stones and a quarried stone wall, an alternative patio to the water side of the house. The front door is adorned with decorative leaded glass panes and framed by matching sidelights and a transom. It opens to the two-story foyer. The open floor plan allows for immediate water views as soon as someone walks through the front door.

The living room features a stone fireplace, random width hardwood flooring, and French doors to one of the decks. It is open to the library. The sizable formal dining room has a bow window. In the eat-in kitchen there are custom cabinets, a long center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless appliances, a five-burner induction range top, and breakfast nook.

Read Full Article