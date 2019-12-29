From the foyer there is a wide entrance into the formal dining room, which has a coffered ceiling, two built-in corner china cabinets, and wainscoting on the lower walls. From the foyer there is a wide entrance into the formal dining room, which has a coffered ceiling, two built-in corner china cabinets, and wainscoting on the lower walls. Photo: Ree_ann_macachor Photo: Ree_ann_macachor Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close On the Market: Classic colonial in Fairfield offers coastal living, convenience 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — There’s convenient and then there’s really convenient. The classic colonial house at 224 Old Post Road is within minutes of nearly anything anybody could possibly want in Fairfield.

This house is within walking distance of nearly everything including schools, Town Hall, the local beaches, the Metro North train station, the public library, shops, restaurants, a grocery store, and the Fairfield Museum and History Center. As the listing agent puts it, “Enjoy carefree coastal living in this rare six-bedroom, gracious, center hall colonial with entertaining and living spaces on four levels, at an inviting Old Post Road address … Beach living with town convenience.”

The house offers early 20th century style, charm and character with newer, upscale custom updates and improvements. It was built in the Beach neighborhood in 1920 and was later expanded to its current 4,873 square feet. The house is only a few blocks from South Benson Marina, and only slightly farther away from Jennings Beach and Penfield Beach. One of this home’s functional features is its full bath on the lower level so that residents can shower after a day at the beach without tracking sand throughout the house. One of its attractions is that, despite its location so close to the water, this property does not require flood insurance, according to the agent.

It sits only about a block from Post Road (Route 1). The agent calls this “the quiet end” of Old Post Road. But walk up a long block to Beach Road to watch the tail end of the Memorial Day Parade every year without having to sit in traffic and hunt for a parking space.

A white picket fence lines the front of the property with a gate and wide red brick path to the covered front entrance of the white house with pale gray shutters. The front door opens into the generously sized foyer from which there are wide entrances into the formal living and dining rooms on opposite sides. Throughout much of the house there are over-sized windows and stunning architectural details including dentil moldings, augmented by nine-foot ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors.

During a more recent renovation the house received a well-designed open and flowing floor plan befitting a modern day house. What had been the kitchen was converted into a mud room with a side door entrance and a butler’s pantry. The former kitchen was replaced with an upscale chef’s kitchen containing a center island, granite counters, and a spacious eating area that adjoins the relaxing family room. It has a door to the deck.

The dining room has a coffered ceiling, two built-in corner china cabinets, and wainscoting on the lower walls. The living room features the home’s only fireplace flanked by two sets of French doors to the three-season sun room with walls of windows. The sun room can access the deck.

