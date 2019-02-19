Open to the kitchen is a breakfasr room, which features a door to the large deck. Open to the kitchen is a breakfasr room, which features a door to the large deck. Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close On the Market / Colonial embraces elegance, modern features 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

EASTON — The spelling of Herrmann Lane on its street sign and online maps is different.

The street sign at the intersection of North Street and Herrmann Lane has two Rs and two Ns that are missing from the online maps and old-fashioned paper maps, which may or may not affect someone’s ability to find this street in a seemingly remote area of Easton.

Make sure the GPS can guide the way correctly to this rural lane, because the stone and beige-colored custom colonial house at 4 Herrmann Lane is worth the effort to find it, not only for its peaceful location that’s not as far away from civilization as one might guess, but also because of its dramatically beautiful interior.

This 5,095-square-foot house has a more traditional appearance from its exterior front view, but inside it lives more like a contemporary with a wide open floor plan. The house sits on a corner lot of three acres on which there is a pond. Relaxing water views can be enjoyed from the expansive raised wood deck, which can be accessed from the great room and the breakfast room.

French doors framed by decorative leaded glass sidelights open into the impressive two-story foyer where the focal point is its dramatic, attractive butterfly staircase, second only to the compass rose inlaid in the marble floor. Perhaps the compass is pointing a prospective owner toward the path of ownership of this home.

Four stately stone pillars topped with lanterns mark the driveway. A bluestone path lined in Belgium block leads to the front entrance of this house, which was built in 1992. Its elegance, attention to detail, and amenities hold up for today’s modern family, for the way they live and entertain. And this is a great entertaining house.

Its wide, open floor plan and doors to the large deck invite indoor-outdoor living and entertaining. The house boasts a spacious two-story, 20-foot ceiling great room or family room, where there is a floor-to-ceiling quarried stone fireplace, a three-sided interior second floor balcony, and French doors to the deck.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Custom Colonial ADDRESS: 4 Herrmann Lane, Easton PRICE: $699,900 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: three-acre level and gently sloping property, corner lot, located on a cul-de-sac, pond, water views, balcony/deck, patio, audio system, cable - pre-wired, central vacuuming system, intercom, wine cellar, butterfly staircase, exterior lighting, underground sprinkler, extra insulation, three fireplaces, interior balcony, tall ceilings, walls of windows, skylights, stone wall, central air conditioning, oil heat, private well, attached under house three-car garage, full basement, attic, four bedrooms, four full baths SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $615,470 TAX RATE: 31.38 mills TAXES: $19,313

A border design is inlaid in the great room hardwood flooring, which continues in the oversized formal dining room. In the formal living room the inlaid border is simpler but still effective as it frames the room. In the living room there is a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and in the dining room there is chair railing. From the living room there is a wide entryway into the office, the latter of which has a door to the deck.

The gourmet kitchen features include a large center island topped with granite, granite counters and flooring, white ceramic tile backsplash, white custom cabinets, and high-end stainless steel appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator and a Dynasty five-burner range with a griddle. There are double stainless sinks on the perimeter counter and a prep sink on the island. Open to the kitchen is a large breakfast room, which features stone wall with a built-in grill and a door to the large deck. Rounding out the first floor is a bedroom with access to a full bath.

