On the Market / Colonial farmhouse full of modern surprises

EASTON — Looks can be deceiving, although it’s in a good way regarding the cream-colored colonial farmhouse at 176 Beers Road in the Lower Easton neighborhood.

The 6,666-square-foot house is attractive enough on the outside, its exterior resembling a classic colonial farmhouse with a large, covered wrap-around porch.

Once the front door is opened, the real surprise is revealed. Inside, this 11-room house more closely resembles a modern-day contemporary residence than an early American farmhouse with its wide open concept floor plan, very high ceilings, generously proportioned rooms, and lots of tall windows.

On the outside, it’s clear this property is meant for 21st-century living, recreating and entertaining rather than 19th-century agriculture. It features a refurbished Gunite, in-ground salt water swimming pool and spa, a wood deck, patio, manicured grounds, and an outdoor fireplace. There are two more fireplaces inside.

The house was originally built in 1969 and was completely reimagined during a custom-designed rebuild in 2004. It is set upon a gentle knoll on a level and partially fenced property of just over three acres.

To reach the property travel up the long, shared driveway and into the large parking area. A bluestone apron lined with Belgium block and stone walls point toward the stairs to the covered porch and front door. At the convergence of the front and side portions of this porch the sitting area widens and has the appearance of a gazebo. It creates a great space for casual al fresco dining and just sitting to relax and enjoy the private wooded setting.

Inside, residents and guests are greeted by the spacious two-story foyer, which is completely open to the formal living room and the open second floor, where the railing creates a balcony. In one wing, there is a formal dining room and gourmet kitchen. The sizable kitchen features granite counters, a large center island/breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, an interesting backsplash of polished river stones, double stainless sinks, high-end stainless appliances, and an eat-in area with French doors to the porch.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Colonial Farmhouse ADDRESS: 176 Beers Road PRICE: $990,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: 3.02-acre level and partially fenced property, refurbished Gunite in-ground salt water swimming pool and spa, wood deck, patio, underground sprinkler system, exterior lighting, raised and fenced vegetable garden, three fireplaces (one outdoors), wet bar, professionally landscaped property with perennial gardens, whole house generator, surround sound (inside and out), wrap-around porch, gazebo, central vacuuming system; just minutes to the Merritt Parkway, Fairfield, Westport and Weston; walking distance to Samuel Staples Elementary School, heated attached two-car garage, wood shingle gable roof, pull-down attic stairs, full basement, shed, stone wall, private well, four bedrooms, five full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $588,090 TAX RATE: 31.38 mills TAXES: $18,454

A sign above the doors invites people to “come sit on my porch.” The dining room has raised paneling on the lower walls and French doors to the balcony/deck that looks over the pool and fireplace. The living room also features a door to this deck as well as a media closet.

In the opposite wing, there is a large mudroom with built-in storage, laundry room with a sink, and a full bath with a shower — ideal as a cabana space for those enjoying the pool. The sun room has the first of the home’s two interior quarried stone fireplaces.

Next to this one is a wet bar with counter space, cabinets for storage of stemware, and a wine refrigerator. Doors lead out to the pool, patio and outdoor fireplace. Some family members refer to this space as “the summer family room,” although it is usable space year-round.

