On the Market: Colonial offers open-concept living

EASTON — The natural wood-colored, shingle-style house at 45 Norton Road resembles a typical colonial from its outward appearance. Closer inspection reveals a home that offers open-concept living and a backyard retreat, including an in-ground swimming pool in Easton’s Aspetuck neighborhood.

The house is set in a sanctuary-like setting, seemingly far from civilization and yet it is within an easy walking distance of The Olde Blue Bird Inn and Aspetuck Park. Walk to the restaurant for a bite to eat and take in a local game at the park and sports field.

The house enjoys a beautiful backyard on this 3.12-acre level and partially fenced property. The professionally landscaped yard is alive with color from the perennial gardens, which contain hydrangeas, astilbes, hostas, lilies, and many other flowering plants. Even the detached two-car garage has a window box with flowers. There are two more bays in the attached under house garage, and ample parking spaces in the long driveway.

Leisurely pursuits are enhanced by the pool, as well as a paving stone patio, wrap-around wood deck, hot tub, and fire pit; and after a day of gardening or an afternoon of swimming there is an outdoor shower to clean up before heading inside, or back outside to sit around the fire or admire the night sky. In this section of Fairfield Count, there is no light pollution to obscure the stars.

Beyond the backyard, there are many local recreational venues to enjoy. One of the Aspetuck Land Trust’s many local protected open spaces is within easy walking distance of this house, perfect for afternoon hikes or horseback trail riding.

The Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course is also just a short distance away.

From the driveway there is a flagstone path with a thick border of pachysandra that leads to the front door of the house, which has black shutters and white trim. Inside, there are 10 rooms and 2,553 square feet of living space.

Although the house was built in 1968 it has received many improvements. A new roof was installed on the main house in 2010, and just this year the spacious sunroom got a new roof. The chef’s kitchen was remodeled almost a decade ago and in 2016 the new 50-gallon water heater tank was installed.

There is a fireplace in the dining room, and in the family room there is a yellow brick wall where the fireplace now houses a wood-burning stove. The sitting room is open to the family room, which has sliding doors to the screened porch. The patio can be accessed from this porch or from the long wood deck. From the family room there is open access to the kitchen and sunroom.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Colonial ADDRESS: 45 Norton Road, Easton PRICE: $639,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: 3.12-acre level and partially fenced property, heated in-ground vinyl swimming pool, patio, deck, hot tub, fire pit, outdoor shower, screened porch, professionally landscaped, perennial flower beds; just minutes to the Merritt Parkway, Fairfield and Westport; easy access to Black Rock Turnpike (Route 58), close to The Olde Blue Bird Inn; proximity to Aspetuck Land Trust preserved spaces, Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course, and Devil’s Glen Park; skylights, two fireplaces, reading nook, new roof (main house in 2010, sunroom in 2019), wood shingle roof, two garages - attached under house garage with two bays and detached two-car garage, central air conditioning, zoned oil heat, 50-gallon hot water heater tank, water softener system, full partially finished basement, attic, private well, four bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $403,860 TAX RATE: 31.33 mills TAXES: $12,653

Step down into the sunroom where there are wood paneled walls, a ceramic tile floor, skylights, a wall of windows looking over the backyard, and a long granite-topped breakfast bar with room for four stools. This is ideal for casual dining and entertaining. Another such bar for four separates the kitchen from the family room and this one features a beverage refrigerator.

