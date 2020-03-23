The master bath features a jetted tub and large shower. The master bath features a jetted tub and large shower. Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close On the Market: Colonial saltbox in Southport pays homage to past, with modern amenities 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — On the southern side of the Post Road (Route 1) in the Southport section of Fairfield there is a street with the distinction of having one of the oldest houses in town. The red pre-Revolutionary saltbox on Oxford Road dates back to 1702.

By contrast, on another local street north of the Post Road, not far from Oxford Road, there is a modern day colonial saltbox that pays homage to that particular house style of three centuries ago. The gray house at 809 Cedar Road shares little else in common with its early cousin. Distinguished local builder Jeff Tallman was not looking backward in 1999 when he constructed this house. Rather, he clearly anticipated the future lifestyle of the modern family.

Tallman envisioned the living and entertaining trends of 2020 and beyond when he gave this 11-room house an ideal, open concept floor plan, generously sized rooms, and a bonus space above the attached three-car garage that provides flexibility of usage. This space includes a bedroom, sitting room and full bath, which creates accommodations that could be suitable for in-laws, guests, or an au pair. The purpose of this space would depend on “the age and the stage of your family,” according to the co-listing agents.

Flexibility is just one of the many amenities Tallman wove into the 6,190 square feet of this residence. “This home was constructed to the highest quality showcasing extensive millwork, oversized windows, vaulted ceilings and total functionality,” the agents said.

Set back off of Cedar Road, the 1.12-acre property on which this house is sited provides its residence a wealth of privacy, and yet this house is only about five minutes from shopping and dining along the Post Road (Route 1) in Fairfield and Westport, as well as Southport Village, and the local Metro North train station. Also close by is the Greenfield Hill Market.

This house is a true center hall colonial. Open the front door, which is topped with a transom, and look all the way through to the French doors that provide access to the flagstone patio and backyard. The formal living room features a marble fireplace. French doors separate the living room from the wood-paneled library, where there is a wall of built-in bookshelves. The formal dining room features a coffered ceiling and a built-in window seat.

The gourmet eat-in kitchen features a large center island/breakfast bar, under cabinet lighting, butler’s pantry, casual dining area, and high-end appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator. In the spacious family room there is a large fireplace flanked by built-in shelving, beamed ceiling, and French doors to the screened porch, which has a flagstone floor.

There are five sizable bedrooms, all on the second floor, including an expansive master suite with a fireplace, private balcony, and spa-like private bath with a jetted tub and large shower.

