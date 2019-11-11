The sizable living room features thick chair railing, a bay window, a ceiling of exposed beams, and a fireplace. The sizable living room features thick chair railing, a bay window, a ceiling of exposed beams, and a fireplace. Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close On the Market: Colonial saltbox on quiet cul-de-sac in Easton 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Easton is loved for its open space, bucolic feel, and wealth of working farms. Some homebuyers gravitate to this town for just those reasons. Others shun it under the mistaken concept that it is too far from “civilization” to easily commute for work.

Not so, according to the owners of the pale yellow colonial saltbox house with black shutters at 17 Lobdell Lane, both of whom have careers that require them to commute to New York City every day. They chose this particular 3.25-acre level property for its sense of calm, country charm, and its location in the Easton Center neighborhood. After spending all day in the concrete jungle it’s soothing to relax in a place where the only sky “scrapers” are silos, tree tops and birds’ wings.

The current owners refer to the living space as their “reproduction Vermont farmhouse,” and they describe the combination of this house and property as “living in paradise, 15 minutes from reality.” It takes about that length of time, or slightly less, to get to the Merritt Parkway. The center of Monroe is only about 10 minutes away. The Easton Town Hall and public library are just about five minutes from this house, as are the Easton Racquet Club and Gold Rush Farms.

This house was built in 1949 and sits on a very quiet cul-de-sac amid houses that are much larger and would have higher price tags were they on the market, and yet this house is not out of place. It dovetails nicely in the neighborhood and on its woodland property. An old fieldstone wall sits along the front of the property. The house is set back from the road with parking in spaces in front of the house and more parking available by the attached under house two-car garage.

The carpet of front lawn is bisected by a crushed stone and decoratively shaped concrete tile path that travels passed a welcome mat of pachysandra, up the stone steps with wrought iron railings to the front porch and to the front entrance. The concrete tiles are positioned point to point creating a visually interesting diamond pattern. The front door is encased in white molding including pilasters, and framed by sidelights, and it opens into the center hall foyer.

There are nine rooms and 2,541-square-feet of living space. The listing agent calls this residence a “roomy yet cozy, character-filled house with many amazing surprises.” It has a flexible floor plan starting with the first room off the foyer. It is currently used as a bedroom but could also serve as an office or family room. The sizable living room features thick chair railing, a bay window, a ceiling of exposed beams and the first of the home’s two fireplaces. The mantel of this one features dentil molding.

Real Estate Listings

The living room is open to the eat-in area of the kitchen, which features chair railing, built-in shelving for displays of books and china, and a door to the large screened porch. This room is separated from the kitchen only by a peninsular counter topped with granite, which serves as a breakfast bar. This country kitchen also has additional granite counter space, a stainless sink, oak flooring, pine paneling on the lower walls, and a Dutch door to the backyard where there are two flagstone patios.

Read Full Article