On the Market / Comedian Lisa Lampanelli selling beachside home

FAIRFIELD — Former standup comic Lisa Lampanelli has experienced turbulence and tranquility in her life and career, going from her moniker as the “Queen of Mean” for her insult comedy to the more recent “Queen of Meaning,” as reported in a March 18, 2019, Connecticut Post article.

Those extremes mirror the beachside surroundings in which she lives; at one time waves gently lapping the shore, and at another time angry seas and wind stirring the coastline.

She isn’t intimidated by Mother Nature’s changing temperament any more than she is of a heckler in an audience. In fact, only months before Superstorm Sandy struck the region, Lampanelli purchased her contemporary colonial house at 1053 Fairfield Beach Road, one of the few houses spared by the storm’s wrath.

Although Lampanelli has enjoyed living and entertaining family and friends in this nine-room house, the Trumbull native is looking for new digs to match her new short haircut — partly buzzed and blue — her new body image — she’s recently dropped a significant amount of weight — and her new path — she retired from standup comedy last year to become a storyteller and life coach.

Lampanelli said she chose this shoreline haven because of its proximity to New York and Long Island Sound.

“I love the Cape, but I didn’t want to drive there from the city every weekend. I can feel like I’m on vacation every day. This is my sanctuary. It’s my respite,” she said.

As many residents of this waterfront community do, Lampanelli has named this house. No cutesy FantaSea, Heart’s Desire, or Shore Thing would do. Lampanelli named her house for the television character Tony Soprano’s boat, and we’ll leave it at that.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Contemporary Colonial ADDRESS: 1053 Fairfield Beach Road PRICE: $2,450,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: direct waterfront property on Long Island Sound, walk to the water, private beach, 0.12-acre level property, deck, balconies, exterior lighting, helix-inspired staircase, security system, minimal maintenance lawn and gardens, Thermopane windows, one fireplace, central air conditioning, new zoned natural gas heating system, rear staircase, attached under house one-car garage, ample off-street parking, ample closets and storage space, partially finished attic, unfinished basement crawl space, room for an elevator, four bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Mill Hill Elementary, Roger Sherman Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High ASSESSMENT: $1,339,870 TAX RATE: 26.36 mills TAXES: $35,319

The tall, skinny house, which was featured on HGTV’s “Celebrity Holiday Homes,” was built in 2002 and features 3,897 square feet of living space on three finished floors.

“When you walk onto the third floor all you can see is sea and sky. I’m selling because I’m too lazy to walk upstairs,” Lampanelli said, joking.

Actually, this house features major motivation to climb the stairs. It has a unique, helix-inspired spiral staircase that was crafted specifically for this house. It looks like a sculptural work of art, and if the water and shoreline weren’t constantly stealing focus this would be the focal point of the living space.

Outside, Mother Nature provides the natural artwork as seen from the many windows of this house. And yet, Lampanelli said, it was masterfully designed with windows positioned in such a way that ample light floods each floor while she also enjoys a wealth of privacy, even with neighboring houses so close.

“If you’re going to live in a beach community you deal with close-by neighbors. That’s what you buy in for but he (the architect) made the house so you don’t feel infringed upon,” Lampanelli said.

Read Full Article