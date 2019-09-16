This house has a new stone patio surrounded by new plantings and provides attractive views of the wooded conservation area. This house has a new stone patio surrounded by new plantings and provides attractive views of the wooded conservation area. Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close On the Market: Custom-built French colonial in Easton 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

EASTON — If you’ve only got one life to live, perhaps it should be in the custom-built French colonial house at 80 Stones Throw Road, which offers its residents a wealth of amenities, privacy and convenience, all for below its appraised value.

Florawood Estate features a classic exterior of gray wood and stone that gives way to contemporary, casual elegance and smart home technology inside. The open floor plan allows for a relaxed resort-like lifestyle aided by the stunning gardens on the three-acre grounds, generously proportioned rooms, the new stone patio, hot tub, and the huge raised deck off the professionally designed open concept gourmet kitchen. The owners particularly appreciate this property’s indoor-outdoor living, the beautiful views, and the spectacular professionally landscaped and illuminated gardens.

Those beautiful gardens greet visitors as they enter the driveway. Flower beds contain yellow lilies, lavender irises, hydrangeas, and numerous bushes laden each June with pink roses.

The updated and remodeled house was first built in 2006 in the Easton Center neighborhood, which places it within easy access to Stepney Road and Sport Hill Road, both of which are Route 59. Stepney Road leads to the center of Monroe and Sport Hill brings motorists to the Merritt Parkway and Fairfield.

Enter into the 5,200-square-foot house from the covered front porch. The door opens to reveal attractive new moldings in the foyer, the formal living and dining rooms, and throughout the refinished first floor. The kitchen features an oversized center island/breakfast bar, slab granite counters, instant hot water, high-end stainless appliances, and two pantries. In the casual dining area there are sliding glass doors that lead to the large deck, from which there is a stellar view of conservation space. Beyond that is the Easton Reservoir, meaning this property is protected from development. In the great room there is a floor-to-ceiling wood-burning stone fireplace, 55-inch curved HD-TV with surround sound, and French doors to the new stone patio surrounded by new plantings.

On the second floor there are five bedrooms, all of them en suite and three of which had new carpeting recently installed, a transitional space with built-in bookshelves and cabinetry, and laundry room. The master suite features new hardwood flooring, and three custom-designed walk-in closets. The spa-like marble master bath features a radiant heated floor, two separate vanities, an oversized walk-in shower, jetted tub, and water closet with additional storage.

In the finished, completely renovated walk-out lower level there is a game room, recreation room, a second laundry hook-up, and a flexible use room that can serve as a home office or in-law or au pair suite. It has a new full bath, new carpeting, and new shelving.

This house is also available for lease at $5,500 per month, with flexible terms.

