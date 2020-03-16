In the chef’s eat-in kitchen there are top of the line Bosch appliances, abundant cabinets, and granite counter spaces. In the chef’s eat-in kitchen there are top of the line Bosch appliances, abundant cabinets, and granite counter spaces. Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close On the Market: Custom-built antique colonial in Easton, private yet convenient 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Easton may be known for its many working farms, horse stables, and Connecticut’s largest Christmas tree nursery. That doesn’t preclude it from having some rather sophisticated residences.

The landscape is dotted with a range of houses from small ranches to spacious colonials, from those perfect for first-time home-buyers to pricey palaces. Sandwiched in the middle is a custom-built antiqued brick colonial at 80 Hunting Ridge Road that, at its current asking price, is quite a bargain. Were this house built in another part of Fairfield County, it would have a price tag at least double or triple what it is now.

It’s like finding a 4,607-square-foot pearl in an oyster shell while walking a local beach. It’s like finding a dramatically marked- down luxury item or designer label at Neiman Marcus. It’s like finding a great home in a perfectly private neighborhood in the northern reaches of the Easton Center neighborhood. Even the mailbox of this house is distinctive. And while some people are under the mistaken impression that this location is too far from “civilization,” the truth is this house is probably only 10 minutes from the center of Monroe and Easton, about 15 minutes from the Merritt Parkway, and about 20 minutes from Fairfield and Westport.

Not only is the house itself a gem but so is its surroundings. The house sits at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 3.82-acre level and gently sloping property that adjoins Paine Open Space. The municipal open space, shared with the Aspetuck Land Trust, features more than 150 acres of hiking and designated bridle trails, open meadows, woodland areas, and a number of ponds. Fishing is not allowed but ice skating is. Dogs are allowed but must be leashed. The two entrances are located off Maple Road. According to the Citizens for Easton website, the Paine Open Space “will be preserved forever.”

“The trails are great for hiking and horseback riding, as well as snowshoeing or cross country skiing in the winter,” the website says.

The brick paver driveway travels past attractive landscaping, including specimen plantings, and gives way to a paved driveway lined in Belgium block that leads to the attached three-car garage. A decorative metal archway along the brick path to the front entrance. Decorative French doors with leaded glass windows open into the two-story foyer, which features a floating staircase and Carrera marble flooring. The open floor plan and wide entranceways between rooms make this house more like a 21st century residence than the 20th. It was built in 1994.

Each of the rooms on the main level feature decorative crown molding, no one of them the same. The formal living room contains a 20-foot tray ceiling, marble fireplace, and French doors to the den and family room. A single door at the back of the foyer accesses the large raised wood deck. In the family room there is a cathedral ceiling with trestle beams, a floor-to-ceiling gas log stone fireplace, and a door to a large sun room. This sizable sun room features skylights, walls of windows, and a door to the deck.

