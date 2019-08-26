On the Market: Custom designed Colonial with luxury features in Easton

EASTON — Although the marketing material for the colonial at 53 Ridgeway Road indicates this house was built in 2014, it could easily be mistaken for new construction.
Its appearance and amenities alone would lead one to guess the construction was only recently completed. The fact that the house sits in the Ridgeway Estates subdivision on a private drive steps away from other custom houses that are currently being built only adds to that assumption.
According to the listing agent, this 4,400-square-foot house was custom designed, styled and finished by the current owner, who had selected many of the luxury features. The agent said the house has a healthy dose of Restoration Hardware style, extensive modern millwork and moldings, arched openings from one room to another, plantation shutters and pilasters. On the roof there are solar panels (leased for $75 per month), which includes generator capacity via a solar panel outlet.
The house was built on a 1.2-acre level and gently sloping property in a bucolic yet accessible setting in the lower part of Easton, conveniently only a few miles and minutes from the Merritt Parkway in one direction and the center of town in the other. The house sits along an attractive tree-lined street but only this house features a magnificent and majestic Beech tree on its front lawn. The tree is so special that it is among those that are protected by the town, according to the agent. The rain garden in the rear yard is protected by fencing and is considered a wetlands area.
From the ample crushed stone and asphalt driveway, which leads to the attached three-car-garage, there is a flagstone path to the covered front entrance. Both the driveway and path are lined in Belgium block. Inside, there are nine generously proportioned rooms, an open floor plan, nine-foot ceilings on the main floor and lower level, and a sizable two-story foyer. The family room has the home’s only fireplace. It also has a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows topped with transoms and a door to the 300-square-foot raised IPE wood deck. The family room is open to the custom-designed gourmet kitchen, separated only by an arched opening, flanked by pilasters.
In the kitchen features include a huge center island topped with a single oversized slab of granite, white shaker cabinetry, black absolute counters and a farmhouse sink looking over the rear yard. The island has a beverage refrigerator and seats six for casual meals and entertaining. All the appliances are Viking including the six-burner gas range.
In the formal dining room there is wainscoting on the lower walls. French doors open from the foyer into the office, which could serve as a formal living room if necessary. This level also has a custom finished mudroom with a built-in bench, cubbies, a Dutch door, and access to the garage. It doubles as a doggie room.
Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, all with 8 ½-foot ceilings and wall-to-wall carpeting. The master suite has a walk-in closet/dressing room with a center island and organizers, and an oasis-like master bath with stone tiled walk-in shower, double vanity, soaking tub, and porcelain floors designed to look like wood. There is also a "princess suite" with a large walk-in-closet and en suite bath. The remaining two bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill-style bath. There is a large laundry room with linen closet on this level.
The walk-out lower level is finished with fitness and media areas, and it is plumbed for a bath. The garage has hot and cold running water as well as heavy gauge doors which help keep the garage and house warmer.
ABOUT THIS HOUSE
TYPE: Colonial, New Construction
ADDRESS: 53 Ridgeway Road
PRICE: $988,500
NUMBER OF ROOMS: 9
FEATURES: 1.2-acre level property, located on a cul-de-sac, partial fencing, large raised IPE wood deck, fire pit, solar panels, rain garden, porch, recessed lights throughout the home, tank-less on demand hot water, 200 amp electric, Andersen windows, exercise room, pre-wired for cable, open floor plan, one fireplace, attached three-car-garage with hot and cold water, Majestic vinyl siding exterior, zoned central air conditioning and heating system, 500-gallon propane tank, full partially finished walk-out lower level, pull-down attic stairs (with standing height and storage space), potential pool site (20 x 30 feet) just off the left deck stairs, city water, septic system, proximity to the Merritt Parkway, four bedrooms, three full and one half updated baths
SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High
ASSESSMENT: $475,910
TAX RATE: 31.33 mills
TAXES: $14,910
For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Kaitlyn Walsh of Denise Walsh & Partners/William Raveis Real Estate at 203-231-1950 or Kaitlyn.Walsh@raveis.com.