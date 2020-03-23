The secluded 6.46-acre level property contains a pond and a barn (not pictured). The secluded 6.46-acre level property contains a pond and a barn (not pictured). Photo: M3Media Productions LLC Photo: M3Media Productions LLC Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close On the Market: Easton Contemporary, a year-round residence or weekend retreat 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

EASTON — A lengthy driveway through a woodland tunnel of sorts eventually comes upon a large open space. When the pond comes into view, and the two Adironack chairs near the water’s edge, the motorist knows the gray contemporary house at 985 Sport Hill Road on this very secluded 6.46-acre level property is not much farther.

For anyone who appreciates privacy and nature, this is a great place to consider as a year-round residence or a weekend retreat. For anyone who envisions subsistence agricultural pursuits, this would also make a great place to live. This large parcel of land includes one acre that is already fenced for farm animals, including horses, and there is a barn on the property, although it does need some work. Then again, anyone who is into homesteading would probably not be discouraged by a renovation project.

The custom-built house could use a bit of updating itself — the kitchen and baths anyway, although it definitely has good bones, as well as a large number of windows from which to take in the attractive, peaceful views. The 11-room, 3,419-square-foot house was built in 1985 in the Sport Hill neighborhood. As the listing agent said, “Add some TLC and love where you live.” Some parts of the house have already experienced updating. It has a newer hot water tank, newer well filter, and new air conditioning handler and condenser.

Despite its secluded setting, the house is not without connection to the outside world. It is within walking distance of the Easton Racquet Club, which boasts “six Hydro Har-Tru tennis courts with state-of-the-art court lighting for night play during the season and two lighted platform tennis courts for year-round play.” If family members prefer equestrian to racquet sports, Gold Rush Farms is also within walking distance. It offers riding lessons and trail rides.

The location of this house also allows for easy commuting, whether for the weekender or the daily commuter, to points north or south. Route 25 in the center of Monroe is only about 10 minutes away to the east and the Merritt Parkway is about the same distance away to the south.

At the front entrance French doors open into the two-story foyer. “From all vantage points, the open floor plan invites you to take in the surrounding landscape and an abundance of natural light soars through walls of glass and all the skylights,” the listing agent said. The living room has a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and sliding doors to a solarium with a hot tub, walls of glass, and skylights. The living room is open to the eat-in kitchen, which features a two-tiered center island, ample cabinetry, appliance “garage,” built-in wine rack, and sliding doors to the sizable wood deck. The deck has built-in benches.

On the opposite side of the foyer is the family room, which has a marble fireplace, cathedral ceiling, a wall of windows, and track lighting. Step up into the dining room, where another wall of windows brings the outdoors inside.

