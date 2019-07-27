The brown contemporary house at 729 Morehouse Road sits on a 3.93-acre level property in a private setting close to town amenities. The brown contemporary house at 729 Morehouse Road sits on a 3.93-acre level property in a private setting close to town amenities. Photo: Photos Belong to Carlos Marques of Marcott Studios Photo: Photos Belong to Carlos Marques of Marcott Studios Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close On the Market: Easton Contemporary convenient to town amenities 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Stone walls with attractive flower beds mark the entrance to the long driveway of the brown contemporary house at 729 Morehouse Road. The house is set well back from the road in a peaceful setting, a level property of just under four acres surrounded by tall trees and perennial gardens.

Those unfamiliar with the town of Easton would never guess this private location is so convenient to town amenities. The vertical wood board and stone house is located in the center of Easton, within very easy walking distance of the Easton Public Library (at 691 Morehouse Road), Town Hall (across from the library on Center Road), Parks & Recreation Department (652 Morehouse Road), and Samuel P. Senior Memorial Park. The park’s entrance is at 260 Center Road but the 11-acre parcel borders Morehouse Road, across the street from this house, and it features a boardwalk over wetlands and through woods. According to the town website, the park idea was conceived by the Easton Garden Club and is managed by a separate Board of Directors under a 99-year lease with Aquarion Water Company.

Hobbyist gardeners who love tending to flowers and vegetables will appreciate this property. The backyard is stunning with a large fenced vegetable garden that has raised beds, and throughout the property there are flower gardens with peonies and many other perennial. The property also has two outbuildings, one of which is a gardener’s garage. The garden theme continues in one room inside. There is a large greenhouse or atrium-like sunroom.

Outside, a stone path leads to the covered front entrance where there is a tall sidelight and a door with an oval decorative stained glass window that opens into 3,303 square feet of living space. Although the house was built in 1984, it has an open floor plan and a thoughtful modern layout, as well as two-story ceilings in great room and dining room, and an interior balcony. There are tall windows, ceiling fans, and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace with a beehive oven in the dining room.

Separate sets of French doors topped with transoms that are more than nine feet tall lead into the sunroom from the dining room and great room. Another set of tall French doors lead into the private office from the great room. The office has a wall of windows and sliding doors to the backyard. The sunroom has a tall, vaulted ceiling with skylights and sliding doors to one of the decks and the side yard.

In the gourmet eat-in kitchen there are long quartz counters, a breakfast bar that accommodates four stools, white ceramic subway tile backsplash, and high-end stainless steel appliances including a Jenn-Air range. The kitchen is open to the dining room. Off the kitchen there is a staircase to a bonus room above the attached, under house two-car garage. This room has a wall of built-in bookshelves and it can be used as a playroom, den or office.

