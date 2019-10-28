The living room features a cathedral ceiling with exposed beams, skylights, a fireplace with a decorative mantel, an interior balcony, and sliding doors to the deck and yard. The living room features a cathedral ceiling with exposed beams, skylights, a fireplace with a decorative mantel, an interior balcony, and sliding doors to the deck and yard. Photo: Charlie Pappas Photo: Charlie Pappas Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close On the Market: Easton colonial bordered by woodlands 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

EASTON — “Home, where your story begins.” The words are emblazoned on a wall in the living room of the striking yellow and stone colonial house at 102 Bayberry Lane. They serve as a reminder that the next owners of this house can begin the next chapter of their story within these walls and on this property of just over three acres.

This house sits in convenient central Easton yet in a private setting that is magnified by its proximity to the Easton Reservoir. This house and all the neighboring houses on that side of Bayberry Lane are bordered by thick woodlands that back up to reservoir property, meaning they are protected from development.

The solitude of the setting is only the first of many attractive amenities found within this level property. As the listing agent says, being on this property is “just like being on vacation.” Additionally, the agent says this house, property and features make it “Incredible as a weekend getaway or to enjoy all year long. This home is truly an oasis, your very own country club.”

As with most country clubs, this property has an in-ground swimming pool and tennis court. This one is a freeform heated Gunite pool, and the tennis court is suitable for other sports play. Augmenting the recreational aspects of this property are its flagstone and concrete patios, and raised wood deck. As if that’s not enough for the active family, this house is not far from the Easton Racquet Club and Gold Rush Farms, the latter of which offers horseback riding.

A quarried stone wall runs the length of the street frontage; both of the entrances into the circular driveway market by stone pillars topped with lanterns. Where most driveways are lined in Belgium block, this one has a border of long blocks of slate. There is ample parking for guests and for the family there are four bays in the attached under house garage. A slate path leads to the covered front entrance where there are French doors and sidelights topped by dentil molding and an arched transom against a stone facade. Above that the roofline has two dollhouse dormers. The house has white trim and black shutters.

A mix of formal and casual spaces and an open floor plan enhance today’s living and entertaining inside the 7,760-square-foot house, which was built in 1986. The spacious two-story foyer features marble tile flooring, wainscoting on the lower walls and a gracefully curved staircase. Interior sidelights flank the entrance from the foyer into the formal dining room, which has wainscoting on the lower walls and dentil crown molding. On the opposite side of the foyer there is the office or library with built-in bookshelves and cabinets, and dentil crown molding.

Real Estate Listings

At the back of the foyer, just before entering the sizable living room there is a wet bar with a marble counter, cabinet, and shelves for stemware storage. The living room features a cathedral ceiling with exposed beams, skylights, a fireplace with a decorative mantel, an interior balcony, and sliding doors to the deck and yard.

Read Full Article