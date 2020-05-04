On the first floor there is a 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom in-law apartment with a large kitchen and a door to a deck. On the first floor there is a 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom in-law apartment with a large kitchen and a door to a deck. Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close On the Market: Easton colonial features amenities for a perfect family compound 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

EASTON — A three-acre property in the northern part of Easton features amenities that make it the perfect family compound. On the property at 41 Ridgeline Road is a sprawling brick and sage-colored clapboard colonial house with a sizable in-law apartment, multiple decks, and a basketball court.

Flexibility comes to mind with this property. The 1,200-square-foot in-law apartment on the lower level could serve as an au pair suite, a large home office, or a summer kitchen for anyone who enjoys cooking and entertaining. It would certainly come in handy for summer picnics and parties, once we are safely allowed to gather again. All three wood decks can be used for relaxing and entertaining, and the basketball court can double as a general sports court.

The well-built house was constructed in 1990 at the end of a cul-de-sac. A split rail fence borders the front of the property along the circlet at the end of that cul-de-sac. The front lawn is dotted with flowering trees and attractively landscaped shrubbery.

Climb the front steps to the French doors that open to reveal the home’s 13 rooms and 5,512 square feet of living space. “It’s grand. It’s like a palace,” the listing agent said of the house.

The two-story foyer has a marble tile floor and an interior balcony, which is part of the second floor landing that serves as a sitting or reading area. It is also ideal for displays of indoor house plants. Many windows flood the house with natural light and provide beautiful views of the natural setting. The first floor, where there is the two bedroom in-law or au pair apartment, also features an office with two doors framed by arched misty glass “sidelights” and each topped with a transom, and a second room that the entire family uses.

The main living level is actually on the second floor. The living room has a row of casement windows and the family room features a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling with skylights and exposed beams, wall-to-wall carpeting, and sliding doors a deck. Most of the house features hardwood flooring.

The main level eat-in kitchen was clearly designed with a serious cook or baker in mind. It features ample granite counters and numerous cabinets. It also has a double stainless sink, skylight, ceiling fan, breakfast or casual eating nook, and sliding doors to one of the decks. A wide arched entryway leads into the formal dining room, which is not quite banquet-sized but is large enough to host formal dinner parties and family holidays and special celebrations.

The lower level kitchen is quite large and, like the main kitchen, has lots of cabinets, counter space, and sliding doors to the backyard. Both kitchens have a ceiling fan and tile flooring.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Colonial ADDRESS: 41 Ridgeline Road, Easton PRICE: $789,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 13 FEATURES: 3.05-acre level and sloping property, located at the end of a cul-de-sac, professionally landscaped, basketball court, deck, balcony, first floor two bedroom in-law apartment, skylights, just minutes to all the conveniences and major routes of the nearby town of Monroe, close to the Paine Open Space, one fireplace, private well, full walk-out basement, attic, attic fan, central air conditioning, propane heat, 50-gallon hot water tank, two laundry rooms, attached two-car garage, stone wall, five bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $629,870 TAX RATE: 31.33 mills TAXES: $19,734

In addition to the two bedrooms on the first floor there are three bedrooms on the upper level. The spacious master suite features a sitting area, skylight, walk-in closet, and large private bath with a soaking tub, shower, and bidet.

