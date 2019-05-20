The rear of the house has a large raised wood deck. The rear of the house has a large raised wood deck. Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close On the Market: Easton colonial in a peaceful, quiet setting 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

EASTON — After a long day’s work there’s nothing more meditative than a relaxing swim or sitting on a patio in a peaceful private setting. In the frazzled world of modern living when digital gadgets keep us in constant contact and a constant state of being “on,” it’s nice to have a reminder that there is immeasurable value to peacefulness.

Residents of one particular neighborhood in northern Easton have that constant reminder every time they turn from Sport Hill Road onto their street, the name of which is Tranquility Drive. In particular, the 10-room, 3,700-square-foot colonial house at 93 Tranquility Drive is very Zen. There is no traffic noise to interrupt the quietude, which is only occasionally broken by the sounds of nature - birdsong, breezes through the trees, and the gentle trickling of water in the fountain that stands in the center of the circular driveway in front of the house.

The architecturally attractive red brick house is set well back from the road and sits at the top of a knoll on a quiet level and gently sloping property of just over three acres. It has beautiful landscaping that starts right at the curb where a stone wall lines the front of the property and stone pillars mark the entrance to the driveway, which is lined with Belgium block. The professionally landscaped property includes an attractive variety of shrubbery, perennial flowers, and mature trees.

A wide bluestone and quarried stone path and steps lead to the colonnaded portico where French doors with a decorative circular leaded glass window and transom opens into the foyer. Above the transom a horseshoe hangs upright. For most people this is a symbol of good luck, facing upward to prevent that luck from spilling out. At an Easton home it can also serve as a subtle nod to the agricultural heritage of this community, which has about three dozen working farms and horse training facilities.

The house was built in 1998 and if it hasn’t been updated then the architect and builder clearly anticipated the needs of the 21st century family. It is at once elegant and comfortable. The two-story foyer has a light-colored marble floor with a dark marble border. The formal living room features a floor-to-ceiling stacked stone gas fireplace. Across the foyer, the formal dining room has chair railing, wallpaper with a subtle pattern, and dentil molding, which is also repeated on the exterior of the house above the front entrance.

In the spacious eat-in kitchen there is center island, granite counters, a dry bar area with a beverage refrigerator and built-in wine rack, and high-end appliances including an LG refrigerator. In the eat-in area there are sliding doors to a sizable, raised wood deck, which looks over the beautiful backyard. Step up from the kitchen into the cavernous family room, which has a vaulted ceiling, a stone fireplace with a wood-burning stove insert, custom windows, two sitting areas, and a multi-paned glass door to the deck.

