On the Market: Easton colonial in tranquil setting, close to local amenities

EASTON — As the State of Connecticut prepares to reopen after an unanticipated two-month shutdown, the owners of the gray shingle and red brick colonial house at 2 Morehouse Road can socially distance responsibly, whether in their own backyard or at any one of several local venues.

They have the benefit of being in close proximity to local amenities that allow for leisure and recreational activities. Those activities can have them basking in the sun while keeping a safe distance from the general public. This house is within viewing distance of the H. Smith Richardson Golf Course and it is only minutes away from the 58.5-acre Hoydens Hill Open Space, both in neighboring Fairfield. Hoydens Hill Open Space, located at the highest point in Fairfield, offers hiking, cross country skiing, horseback riding, wildlife conservation, agricultural fields, and a golf driving range.

The fact that this area is also home to the Centennial Watershed State Forest, the Hemlock Reservoir, and the 271-acre Grace Richardson Conservation Area speaks to its tranquility, but for the occasional sound of a golf ball being struck by a club. This house sits on a 1.53-acre level property, located at the end of a cul-de-sac, near one of the greens.

According to the Easton town website, parks and trails remain open for passive recreation including, where appropriate, cross-country skiing, dog walking, fishing, hiking, riding and snowshoeing, with the advice: “Please adhere to social distancing rules.”

For those days when rain chases everyone inside, this house has a special feature that will keep people occupied and satisfied. In the full, partially finished walk-out basement there is a game room with a wall of quarried stone that houses a pizza oven. Imagine the fun of family pizza nights, working together to create a pie or two. Then again, they could also engage in family competitions: who can come up with the best pizza with the most unusual ingredients.

The house built in 2003 is in very Lower Easton, as in right near the border of Fairfield and a very short distance from the Merritt Parkway making commuting a breeze. Shopping and restaurants along Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield are also conveniently nearby. In the opposite direction, this house has relatively easy access to Samuel Staples Elementary School, the Town Hall and Easton Public Library.

A semi-circular driveway of paving stones lined with Belgium block accesses the property and a slate and Belgium block path leads to the covered front porch and the front door, which is framed by sidelights and a fanlight transom. Inside, this 11-room house features 6,019 square feet of living space and an open floor plan. The large entry hall provides immediate access to the formal living room, the sizable formal dining room, and the spacious great room. Stately columns separate the living and dining rooms from the foyer.

