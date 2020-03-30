The 8,248-square-foot stone and white clapboard colonial house at 125 Judd Road sits on a 3.19 level and gently sloping estate. The 8,248-square-foot stone and white clapboard colonial house at 125 Judd Road sits on a 3.19 level and gently sloping estate. Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close On the Market: Easton colonial offers grand allure, comfort 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Elected town officials and many residents of Easton have made tremendous efforts to preserve the character of their rural community, and yet, the Plan of Conservation and Development, drafted in 2018, recognizes the need for the town to grow into the mid‐21st century.

The Plan acknowledges Easton’s early days as a predominantly agricultural community, the distinctive rural character that remains today, and the need to meet the changing world, “to preserve the agricultural heritage, open space, and other characteristics of Easton … while also adapting to new realities that affect Easton’s long‐term competitiveness and fiscal sustainability.”

As such, the town has welcomed to its landscape a greater number of houses that are impressive in style and scale. Such estates, as the 8,248-square-foot stone and white clapboard colonial house at 125 Judd Road, are not replacing modest colonial farmhouses. Rather, they are augmenting the extant housing inventory and serving as a reminder that the town can be rooted firmly in its past while also existing in the modern world.

This house was built in 2002 to include both grand allure and comfort. It is perched atop a knoll on a level and slightly sloping gated property of 3.19 acres in the Easton Center neighborhood, although it looks as if construction was much more recent. Perhaps that’s a result of the more than $550,000 in improvements that were made by the current owners, including the introduction of smart home technology. “Easily and securely control the lighting, security system, thermostats, irrigation system, garage doors, and the front gates, right from your phone,” the listing agent said.

The house is “perfect as year-round residence or commuter’s get away,” according to the agent. It sits behind decorative wrought iron gates that open to reveal a long, paved, stone wall-lined driveway and the appealing façade of the house complete with a wide slate and stone staircase, an imposing two-story covered front entrance with four Corinthian columns, and a front door flanked by sidelights and topped by a second story Palladium window.

As if offering a nod to the rural character or natural beauty of the town, the owners installed 66 new trees on the property, which includes a manicured lawn, professional landscaping, designer black gutter system with two decorative rain barrels, and Hunter Hydrawise wireless irrigation system with bio feeder throughout the entire property and drip lines in all mulch beds. “The property backs up to tranquil wooded town land — a sublime outdoor retreat for entertaining or simply relaxing,” the agent said.

Elegance is infused into every square inch of the living space, beginning with the front façade and continuing into the two-story foyer. It features a wrought iron spindle-adorned butterfly staircase and a restored 1930’s vintage crystal chandelier, which, according to the agent, is originally from the St. Regis Hotel in Washington D.C. and was appraised at more than $100,000. This majestic masterpiece is not just a focal point within the home. It is also visible from the road below when lit in the evening.

