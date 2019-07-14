Maple Meadow Farm, at 109 Maple Road, features a 3,340-square-foot colonial house, a barn, paddock, stable, and koi pond. Maple Meadow Farm, at 109 Maple Road, features a 3,340-square-foot colonial house, a barn, paddock, stable, and koi pond. Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close On the Market: Easton colonial with rural and modern features 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

EASTON — While some municipalities in Fairfield County have long abandoned their agrarian roots, sprouting up instead a “crop” of strip malls and big box stores, the town of Easton has embraced and protected its bucolic setting. It remains untouched by major development.

There are more than 30 working farms and equestrian centers within its borders and plenty of properties that invite prospective homebuyers to consider farming, whether as a way of life or as a hobby. One such property is currently on the market and is ideal for those people who would like to have horses or other farm animals.

Maple Meadow Farm, at 109 Maple Road, features a 3,340-square-foot brown colonial house on 3.19 acres of level farm land with a barn, paddock, and stable. The barn has five animal stalls and a run out. The current owners also had sheep at one time and those facilities remain as well. The owners said they love the fact that they live in such a rural setting yet they are only about seven minutes from Route 25 in the center of Monroe and the shops and restaurants along it.

This farm sits on a corner lot with one entrance to the driveway on Maple Road and the other on Judd Road. In front of the house there is a koi pond and attractive gardens with rock formations, trickling water feature, peonies, hydrangeas, hostas, lilies, other perennials, and specimen plantings. Another welcoming feature is the long covered wrap-around front porch.

The main part of the house was built in 1973 by the current owners. Later they added an in-law or au pair apartment with a separate entrance. The apartment includes a full kitchen, bedroom, a living room with lots of natural light, and its own wood deck. Updates were made throughout the decades. Just this year new roofs were placed on the house and the barn. The master bathroom and the hall bathroom were both renovated. Some exterior painting was done and other improvements were also made.

The main house comprises an exterior of clapboard while the addition features a board and batten exterior. The front entrance comprises a paneled door with an oval window and sidelights, both with frosted glass designs. Inside, the house contains 12 rooms. There is one large rustic stone fireplace in family room. It was constructed from stones founds on the property. This room also has a ceramic tile floor, as does much of the first floor. Off the family room is a large sun room with skylights, a tall vaulted ceiling, a ceiling fan, and sliding doors into the apartment.

In the eat-in kitchen there is white cabinetry, a breakfast nook, instant hot water at kitchen sink, and newer stainless steel appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf cooktop, GE Profile double wall ovens, and a Kitchen Aide dishwasher. Off the kitchen there is a small room that could be a home command center or office, a mudroom, large pantry, and a door to the sizable raised wood deck. The formal dining and living rooms have doors to the front porch.

