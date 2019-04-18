The gray colonial contemporary house at 104 Morehouse Road sits on a property of nearly one acre across the street from the 18-hole H. Smith Richardson Golf Course. The gray colonial contemporary house at 104 Morehouse Road sits on a property of nearly one acre across the street from the 18-hole H. Smith Richardson Golf Course. Photo: Alan T. Hamilton Photo: Alan T. Hamilton Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close On the Market / Easton home leaves room for golf and gardens 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

EASTON — The arrival of spring last month brought with it the promise of warmer weather and a chance to get outside and enjoy activities in the garden and on the golf course.

If the next owners of the gray colonial, contemporary house at 104 Morehouse Road are so inclined, they can do both.

The nearly one-acre property on which this house is located has plenty of room for flower and vegetable gardens, and the house is across the street from the H. Smith Richardson Golf Course.

“As challenging as it is beautiful, ‘Smith’ will provide you with a delightful outing of golf on its rolling 6600+ yards of beautifully maintained fairways and greens. ... Large and undulating greens require a good read and a confident stroke,” according to the website for the municipally maintained 18-hole course in Fairfield.

That might be a large hint that this house, which was built in 1981, is located in lower Easton near the Fairfield line and, therefore, within only a few minutes of the Merritt Parkway. Shopping and restaurants along Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield are also conveniently nearby.

Travel in the opposite direction to the far end of Morehouse Road passed Samuel Staples Elementary School to town hall and Easton Public Library.

Real Estate Listings

Enter the ample driveway lined in Belgium block, which leads to the two-car garage and the bluestone path, also lined in Belgium block, to the front door. That door opens into the two-story foyer and nine rooms with and 2,528 square feet.

There are 1,464 additional square feet in the basement that could be converted into livable space if necessary. The formal living room features wall-to-wall carpeting, as do many rooms on the first floor and the master bedroom suite, which is on the second level. It also has tall windows that go nearly from floor to ceiling. These and the many other large windows and skylights provide this house with lots of natural light.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Colonial Contemporary ADDRESS: 104 Morehouse Road PRICE: $575,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: 0.94-acre level property, across from H. Smith Richardson Golf Course, golf course views, over-sized raised wood deck, one fireplace, oak hardwood floors throughout, skylights, ceiling fans, pull-down attic stairs, full basement; just minutes to the Merritt Parkway, Fairfield, Westport and Weston; walking distance to hiking and snow shoeing trails, attached two-car garage, shed, four bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $350,800 TAX RATE: 31.38 mills TAXES: $11,008

In the family room, there is a floor-to-ceiling red brick fireplace and two large picture windows looking over the large raised wood deck, which is ideal for outdoor entertaining. The eat-in kitchen features a set of sliding doors to the deck, granite counters, an exposed brick wall, a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, skylights, and track lighting. Rounding out the first floor are the office and formal dining room.

Climb the carpeted steps to the second floor where there are four bedrooms, one of which is currently used as an exercise room. The master suite has a walk-in closet and private, updated bath with a tile floor and combination tub and shower. The remaining bedrooms are good-sized and share a hall bath.

Outside, the largely level backyard has ample room for child’s play, lawn games, and family gatherings.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Bob Manware of Al Filippone Associates/William Raveis Real Estate at 203-331-6832 or bobm@afahomes.com.