On the Market / Easton ranch home a relaxing, private abode

EASTON — A distant horizon implies a faraway place, maybe an exotic destination, but the ranch-style house at 20 Far Horizon Drive is definitely within reach by virtue of its convenient location and its price tag.

Like the 1955 film “The Far Horizons,” starring Fred MacMurray, Charlton Heston, and Donna Reed — about the expedition of the Louisiana Purchase led by Lewis and Clark — this property and house are worth exploring.

And don’t be confused by the spelling. A municipal street sign labels this roadway Far Horizons Drive, plural, while listing sheets and roadmaps identify it as Far Horizon Drive.

The house sits on a level property of almost two acres in Lower Easton only minutes from the Merritt Parkway, making it ideal for commuters. It allows for an easy travel to and from work with this nearby destination being a great place to relax after business hours and on weekends.

The relaxing and private setting includes a large three-season sun room or solarium, an in-ground vinyl swimming pool, pool house, and patio. A large paved driveway provides ample parking for family and friends in addition to the detached two-car garage.

At the covered front entrance, there are French doors with decorative leaded glass panes that open into the cedar shingle wood house. The sprawling saddle brown-colored house was built in 1959 although its layout is appropriate for today’s lifestyle. It contains 2,910 square feet of living space with the three “public” rooms open, one to the other.

Numerous windows and skylights flood the house with natural light. Indoor-outdoor living and entertaining are encouraged by several doors to the backyard.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Ranch ADDRESS: 20 Far Horizon Drive PRICE: $545,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 6 FEATURES: 1.89-acre level property, located on a cul-de-sac, in-ground vinyl swimming pool and pool house, front and rear slate patios, three-season sun room or solarium, two fireplaces, skylights, ceiling fans, pull-down attic stairs, detached two-car garage, zoned central air conditioning, full unfinished basement, shed, stone wall, ample storage, four bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $330,610 TAX RATE: 31.38 mills TAXES: $10,375

The spacious living room features a tall vaulted ceiling, a floor-to-ceiling stacked elongated yellow brick fireplace with a raised hearth, cove lighting, exposed beams, skylights, and a ceiling fan. Sliding doors lead into the sun room, where there are more skylights, three walls of windows, a slate floor, and sliding doors to the patio and pool in the backyard. The dining room also has sliding doors to the yard.

In the large eat-in kitchen, there is a floor-to-ceiling red brick fireplace, a cathedral ceiling with skylights and a ceiling fan, track lighting, and ceramic tile floor. High-end appliances include a Jenn-Air refrigerator, Thermador five-burner range, and Bosch dishwasher.

There are double stainless steel sinks in the long peninsular counter that separates the meal preparation part of the kitchen from the eat-in area, where there are two sets of French doors to the patio in the front of the house. This area also has another door with decorative leaded glass, like the formal front entrance, which leads to a breezeway and then to the garage.

There is a large laundry room with a utility sink, cabinets and counter space. From there enter the wing of the house that holds three bedrooms. Technically, this house has four bedrooms, but a previous owner removed a wall between two of the rooms to create one large bedroom for their twins. T

