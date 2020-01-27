In the full partially finished walk-out basement there is a 1,500-bottle wine cellar with a stone floor. In the full partially finished walk-out basement there is a 1,500-bottle wine cellar with a stone floor. Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close On the Market: Elegant colonial in Southport offers opulence, serenity 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Take the elegance of Jessica Tandy, the beauty of Jessica Biel, the gracefulness of Jessica Lange, the talent of Jessica Chastain, the musicality of Jessica Simpson, the allure of Jessica Alba, and the fashion sense of Sarah Jessica Parker, combine all their attributes and they might come close to equaling the stunning residence at 100 Jessica Lane in the Southport section of town.

The name Jessica is of Hebrew origin meaning “gift” and this elegant estate is definitely a gift to those lucky enough to own and occupy it. Think of the front door as the ribbon to be “untied,” and the exterior façade the elegant wrapping paper. Inside is the most exquisite present containing marble floors, opulent carved wood millwork and moldings, and ornate Corinthian columns.

A graceful butterfly staircase serves as an “easel” for the home’s most dramatic feature: an impressive, museum-worthy custom stained glass window that covers an entire wall. It is visible from the moment someone opens the front door and steps into the elegant two-story reception hall. The colorful stained glass wall was commissioned by the owners of this majestic house. It was created by a Yale University student as a doctoral project and is an interpretation of Claude Monet’s famed painting “The Artist’s Garden at Giverny.”

This 7,086-sqare-foot house was designed and constructed in 1989 by luxury real estate developer Ed Fantegrossi as his own residence. The workmanship in this home would be difficult to replicate. In the sunken formal living room there is a huge fireplace with elaborate detailing and topped by two large lions standing sentinel as if guarding this castle. Throughout the house there are carved Tudor roses in the woodwork, moldings, and bookshelves. Even the built-in shelving in the study or library features ornately carved ornamentation. A hand-painted mural adorns the walls of the powder room, which also features a hand-carved wood armoire-style vanity.

Several rooms have French doors to the two-acre grounds, which include an in-ground saltwater swimming pool, expansive patio, gazebo, outdoor kitchen and gardens.

There are five fireplaces in this house; the one in the banquet-sized formal dining room has a carved marble mantel, and the fireplace in the study features two sculpted figures balancing the mantel on their heads. Between the spacious gourmet kitchen and the den there is a double-sided fireplace with a raised firebox and a red brick wall of weeping mortar on the den side.

The extravagance of the generously proportioned formal rooms and entertaining spaces is matched by the comfortability and intimacy of the family spaces including the den, the breakfast room, the all-season sun room, and the gigantic bonus room above the attached four-car garage. This room features a large recreation or game room area, a medication or yoga room, and a full bath. The first floor master suite is both large and luxurious, as well as relaxing. It features its own fireplace, French doors to a covered porch and the yard, a sizable walk-in closet, and a spa-like bath with a sunken jetted tub.

