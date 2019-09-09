The eat-in gourmet kitchen has a large center island/breakfast bar, quartzite counters, large stainless farm sink, and high-end appliances. The eat-in gourmet kitchen has a large center island/breakfast bar, quartzite counters, large stainless farm sink, and high-end appliances. Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close On the Market: Elegant contemporary bungalow in Fairfield 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Greystone is ready for its close-up. As this new and significantly improved house at 3663 Congress Street is currently designed, architecturally and in its exquisite décor, it could be featured in any national home décor magazine.

It will be featured on an episode of Life on Mars during the television show’s upcoming third season. Emmy-nominated founder and host of Life on Mars, Mar Jennings, is the co-listing agent of this house along with Yvonne O’Kane. Jennings — a realtor, lifestyle expert, and best-selling author, and O’Kane — a “lifestyle realtor” and architect with an eye for design and structure, are behind this makeover, which was a year in the making.

They completely transformed the residence from the humble ranch that once stood on this one-acre level property into an elegant contemporary bungalow, and they partnered with Ethan Allen, the national furniture retailer headquartered in Danbury, to furnish the house, creating an Ethan Allen Designer Show House. It was revealed in a celebration last week that attracted more than 200 people.

The 4,448-square-foot house in the Greenfield Hill neighborhood was renovated “from top to bottom, inside and out,” said Jennings, who characterizes the finished product as one-level “casual luxury personified.”

It might as well be considered new construction. Although they used the basic footprint of the original house, the agents made so many improvements that it bears little resemblance to the structure that was built there in 1950. They raised the ceilings, changed and opened up the layout, and they added a bedroom, a full bath, and a laundry room. Outside they added a long terraced bluestone patio and created great sightlines, front and back, inside and out. To the front of the house they added a portico and moved and added windows to create matching elevations.

“As both the designer and realtor, I focused on balancing between restoration and renovation thus protecting the classic 1950’s integrity and style. We were very aware of the details that made for a charming bungalow however we wanted also to be relevant for today’s modern buyers,” said Jennings, adding that today’s homebuyers are seeking both charm and new construction with 21st century smart home technology.”

In this house Jennings and O’Kane made sure “The past is integrated perfectly with timeless yet classic finishes - shiplap, cathedral ceilings, extra-large laundry room — all with cool color tones and high end finishes; complemented by one level open concept living underscored by harmony, style and function,” Jennings said. They drew from local resources and artisans as partners to create Jennings’s signature brand of “Casual Luxury.”

The house is hidden behind a stone wall and white wood fencing. Stone pillars topped with lanterns mark the two entrances into the semi-circular gravel driveway lined in Belgium block. Inside, the generously sized rooms flow one into the other. The great room features a gas log fireplace and is perfect for family time and entertaining. It has two doors to the patio and yard, where there is an outdoor fireplace. There is also a fireplace in the formal living room. The eat-in gourmet kitchen has a large center island/breakfast bar, quartzite counters, large stainless farm sink, bookshelves, elongated white ceramic subway tile backsplash, and high-end appliances including a Wolf six-burner range and griddle and Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer.

