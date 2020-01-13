In the large formal dining room there is a fireplace, ceramic tile floor, a vaulted ceiling and French doors to the patio and yard. In the large formal dining room there is a fireplace, ceramic tile floor, a vaulted ceiling and French doors to the patio and yard. Photo: Ree_ann_macachor Photo: Ree_ann_macachor Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close On the Market: Expanded Cape Cod in Easton, full-time residence or weekend retreat 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

EASTON — A picturesque 4.28-acre level and lightly wooded property offers the perfect setting for the off white expanded Cape Cod house at 240 Silver Hill Road, whether as a full-time residence or as a weekend retreat.

This park-like property would be a great weekend retreat with its Gunite in-ground swimming pool, clay tennis court, pond, and other comforts, all just an hour from New York City. The 12-room house was built in 1951 and was later expanded to include 3,564 square feet of living space. The house has a lot of character. It is homey with very generously sized comfortable rooms. By today’s standards some people might consider the kitchen small, and it could use some updating, but it is perfectly functional as it is.

The house is located on a corner lot in a seemingly remote part of Easton and yet it is surprisingly close to Rt. 136 into Westport and Black Rock Turnpike, which takes motorists to the Merritt Parkway about 10 minutes away and into Fairfield. It is also not far from the center of Easton, and it’s about equidistant to all public schools including Joel Barlow High School in nearby Redding. Golfers should note that the house is quite close to the Connecticut Golf Club and the Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course. For hikers there are several protected open spaces, some with hiking trails. No need to leave the property, though. The large level yard has “plenty of room to kick around a soccer ball,” according to the listing agent.

As one approaches the pale gray house with white shutters and a yellow front door, it looks like it belongs in the pages of a storybook. That appearance is underscored by the architectural configuration of the attached garage, which has four vehicle bays, with two doors facing the street and two doors facing the side yard. It is topped with a cupola. Adding to that feeling is the winding slate path to the front entrance, the door flanked by decorative leaded glass sidelights.

The front door opens into a two-story foyer. The spacious formal living room features a marble fireplace with a decorative mantel, a large picture window, and a door to the enclosed porch or sun room. The porch features a flagstone floor, three walls of windows, and a door to the yard. There is flexibility of use in the den, which can serve as a music room or as a fourth bedroom if necessary. It has a bay window and built-in bookshelves.

In the large formal dining room there is a fireplace, ceramic tile floor, a vaulted ceiling and French doors to the patio and yard. The kitchen has ample counter space and cabinets, and a separate breakfast or casual dining room with paneling on the lower walls, floral wallpaper on the upper walls, and a built-in china cabinet and drawers. The large office has a built-in corner cabinet. Rounding out the first floor is a marble full bath with a shower and a door to the yard, a perfect place to clean up after swimming, playing tennis or gardening.

