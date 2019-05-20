In the backyard there is a large flagstone patio, raised vegetable beds, a barn, chicken coop and plenty of room for a couple of horses. In the backyard there is a large flagstone patio, raised vegetable beds, a barn, chicken coop and plenty of room for a couple of horses. Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close On the Market: Fairfield colonial excudes New England charm 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — There’s nothing sweeter than honey, and “Home Sweet Home” can’t get much sweeter than it does on Honey Hill Farm at 842 Redding Road in lower Greenfield Hill.

This 4.5-acre level and sloping property pays homage to Fairfield’s agrarian roots while allowing its residents to reap the benefits of their labor with fresh organic eggs from the “Chateau des Poulets” or the chicken coop, organic vegetables from the raised gardens, fresh honey from the beehives, and ripe apples from the apple trees. The property is an original parcel from Greenfield Hill’s historic Milbank Farm. The 1951 expanded colonial house that sits at the top of a knoll has been the home of three generations of the same family. It exudes quintessential New England charm.

The current owners work the land. They maintain the organic gardens, beehives, and mature apple trees that line the driveway as it climbs to the 11-room, 4,072-square-foot yellow clapboard house. They appreciate the sustainable way of life and hope that the next owners do the same. The next owners can continue the long history of the property by farming, beekeeping, and gardening. They could add horses to the property as well, or they can keep the property as it is without the agricultural responsibilities. There is also the option of selling off a portion of the property. This is sub-dividable land with a free split, meaning that the whole parcel can be divided once without having to go through the regulatory process, according to one online land use source.

After toiling in the garden the owners of this property can take a dip in the Gunite in-ground swimming pool or lounge on the covered area of the red brick patio and decking lined in Belgium block that surrounds the pool. They can also relax and take in the magnificent views from the large bluestone patio with a pergola and fieldstone sitting wall in the backyard, or the covered breezeway, or the covered stone front porch. There is another sitting area for quietude in front of that porch.

A thick scrim of evergreen trees obscures the view of the house from the road and enhances the privacy of the setting. The front door, flanked by sidelights, opens into the center hall foyer. The house has a flexible floor plan and an ease of flow from one room to the next. As with many houses of this era, there is no formal living room. Rather, there is a spacious library that features a wood-burning fireplace, dentil crown molding, and two walls of custom built-in cabinetry and bookshelves.

Real Estate Listings

Between the library and great room there is a wet bar with a small stainless sink, cabinets, and glass shelving for stemware. The great room has a wood-burning fireplace flanked by shelves and cabinets, two separate multi-paned doors to the rear patio, gardens, and yard, and two sets of sliding doors to the front porch. In the formal dining room there is chair railing, two built-in corner china cabinets, and French doors to the rear patio. The kitchen has a center island with a breakfast bar for five, a built-in desk area, a decorative ceramic tile backsplash, and a double stainless sink by a bay window that looks out to the attractive rear property.

Read Full Article