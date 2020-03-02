In the breakfast nook there are French doors to the deck and backyard. In the breakfast nook there are French doors to the deck and backyard. Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close On the Market: Fairfield colonial offers privacy in a spectacular location 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The private cul-de-sac in Sturges Park that is known as Samuel Lane serves more as a private circular driveway than as a street for its two houses.

One of those two houses, the Blue Architectural-colored colonial house at 1198 Samuel Lane, is on the market. All interested prospective homeowners might want to consider putting in a bid rather quickly. This house generated a great deal of interest during a recent open house. And no wonder. It enjoys a spectacular and convenient location. In fact, the current owners call it “The best location in Fairfield. We can walk to the train, schools and downtown to so many restaurants and shopping (on Post Road/Route 1.” While older children can walk to the nearby middle and high schools, the bus for Riverfield Elementary School picks up students at the end of this home’s driveway.

Also within walking distance is the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Birdcraft Museum and Sanctuary and a number of parks and recreational areas including Sturges Ponds Open Space, Mill Hollow Park, Mill Plain Green, Perry’s Mill Pond, and Birchbrook Park. Municipal and privately owned recreational facilities are close by, too, including the Eunice Postol Recreation Center, Yoga for Everybody, Rock Climb Fairfield, and Sportsplex. Kids walk to Sturges Park for sledding when winter weather cooperates, and to either play in or watch soccer and softball games.

“Stay in shape by walking the Mill River trail or go canoeing or kayaking on the Mill River (also a walk away),” according to the listing agent.

The center of the street features a circlet that the neighbors refer to as a “center island.” It is, in effect, a private miniature park for the two families that live on this street. The island has a tall tree growing from it and neighbors place a fire pit there and seating to create a casual dining and sitting area. Additionally, the cul-de-sac is a safe place for children to play, especially considering the only vehicular traffic comes from the residents of the two houses. Kids can play basketball and soccer, ride bicycles and little motorized vehicles all within view of watchful parental eyes from the living room, office, front steps, or the “center island.” Because of this play space the front yard actually gets more use than the backyard, the owners said, even though the backyard has a sizable two-tiered Trex deck.

A winding slate path leads to the front door of this eight-room, 2,572-square-foot house, which was built in 1973. Inside there is beautiful millwork, hardwood floors throughout, and an open layout that works for day-to-day living and for entertaining, which is further enhanced by a dry bar area in the custom kitchen. From the foyer there is a wide entryway into the formal living room, which in turn is open to the dining room.

