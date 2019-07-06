This 0.22-acre level and partially fenced property has a crushed stone semi-circular driveway. This 0.22-acre level and partially fenced property has a crushed stone semi-circular driveway. Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close On the Market: Fairfield colonial with new construction feel, historic accents 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Owning a piece of Fairfield history is appealing to homeowners, although not everyone appreciates the amount of work that must go into maintaining a vintage house.

The wheat-colored colonial house at 1024 Unquowa Road provides its homeowners a “new construction feel with historic accents.” This high-end colonial house in the Sturges neighborhood is only six years old. The vintage saltbox-style house that once stood on this nearly one-quarter of an acre level parcel dated back to the mid-18th century. It was built by David Barlow, a member of a prominent early Fairfield family. Barlow Road is just a few streets away.

According to a 2009 Fairfield Citizen article, there is a historical document that claims Ebenezer Burr also once lived in the house, which sits at the confluence of Unquowa Road and Mill Plain Road. The traffic triangle there is beautifully landscaped and regularly maintained, presumably by members of a local garden club.

The original saltbox structure was razed and completely rebuilt in 2013 by contractor Tom Mason of SandDollar Development in Fairfield, according to the current homeowners. The only thing that remains of the original house is the restored three-sided brick center chimney. One of its three fireplaces has a functioning beehive oven and a swivel arm fireplace crane to hold a pot or kettle.

“The thought of having a brand new house with a 1700s beehive oven took it over the line for us. Who has that? It set this house apart,” said Mike Kutsch, one of the owners. He and his wife Ami and their children have put that beehive oven to good use. The family uses it to make pizzas for themselves and they hold pizza parties for friends and family. “It’s a conversation piece. It becomes an event,” Kutsch said, adding that the kids like to create pizzas with different combinations of toppings. “It becomes a competition to see who can create the best pizza,” he said.

Often with an In-Town location a property sacrifices interior square footage, lot size, and privacy. This house sacrifices nothing. It has been meticulously maintained both inside and out. There is so much house and many amenities behind the white picket fence, semi-circular crushed stone driveway lined in Belgium block, and the turquoise front door.

The house has 10 rooms and 4,200 square feet of living space, with exquisite mill work, nine-foot ceilings throughout, and an open concept floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. The flow from room to room centers around the chimney and three fireplaces; one in the formal living room, one in the family room, and one in a sitting room off the kitchen. The formal dining room has French doors to the bluestone patio and backyard. The kitchen has a center island/breakfast bar, Ogee-edged granite counters, a large casual dining area, and French doors to the patio and yard. High end appliances include an imported Bertazzoni six-burner range.

