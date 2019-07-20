This house sits in a private setting, a level lot of just over two acres in the Greenfield Hill section of Fairfield, near the Westport border. This house sits in a private setting, a level lot of just over two acres in the Greenfield Hill section of Fairfield, near the Westport border. Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close On the Market: Fairfield home blends sophistication, serenity 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The owners of the custom-built contemporary farmhouse at 3270 Sturges Highway had several schools of thought in mind when crafting their unique design.

Although each element seemed incongruous at first, the end result is a nine-room wonder that creates a seamless mélange of fairytale and practicality, of sleek sophistication and casual relaxation, of comfortable living quarters and inviting entertainment spaces. It was designed by award-winning architects Vicente-Burin, with lots of input from the homeowners.

“We wanted something unique. We wanted to make it our own aesthetic, which is modern/contemporary, yet make it fit in its environment, which is serene and calm, sort of a sanctuary,” one of the homeowners said. Not only is this property a sanctuary but so is the surrounding area. This house is not far from Brett Woods Open Space, the 185.7-acre municipal wildlife conservation area featuring hiking trails and bridle paths.

Thoughtful architectural details are found throughout including high ceilings, natural stone, 10-inch white oak floors, Marvin windows, and high-end materials. On the first floor the ceilings are 11 ½ feet tall. In the basement the ceiling is 10 feet tall, a 14 ½-foot ceiling is featured in the master bedroom suite, and in the great room the height of the vaulted ceiling is about 20 feet.

There is a stone wall along the front of the 2.06-acre level parcel and a long driveway that the owners designed as a “fairytale, storybook approach to the house,” in the very northern reaches of Fairfield’s Greenfield Hill neighborhood. The attractive exterior comprises steel and natural cedar siding with an attached over-sized garage containing two vehicle bays. There is another attached garage with one bay. The front door opens to reveal 4,429 square feet of living space. It also reveals a flexible, open floor plan and an immediate view of the backyard as one enters the vestibule.

Real Estate Listings

French doors flanked by tall windows on the rear wall open to the bluestone patio. The garage and another wing of the house hug the patio, giving this indoor-outdoor space the appearance of a courtyard. The owners said this patio is a great entertaining/party space. “We were inspired by California. We wanted to make the outside part of the home,” an owner said.

There is room for an in-ground swimming pool in the yard, which is quite private by virtue of the location of this parcel, its beautiful landscaping, and scrim of tall trees along the perimeter of the property. The back and sides of the lot contain 8 ½-foot deer fencing. Among its trees, shrubbery and perennials are California white privet hedge, white birch and river birch trees, hydrangeas, and roses.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE OF HOUSE: Custom Contemporary Farmhouse ADDRESS: 3270 Sturges Highway, Fairfield PRICE: $1,595,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: 2.06-acre level parcel, underground utilities, proximity to Brett Woods Open Space, patio, exterior lighting, patio, covered front porch, balcony, underground sprinkler, Marvin windows, smart home technology including Nest system and Control 4 high-definition audio system (inside and outside), wet bar, extra insulation, generator, programmable thermostat, pre-wired for cable, open floor plan, wood shingle gable roof, humidifier, attached three-car garage, zoned central air conditioning, zoned oil heat, stone wall, room for a pool, attic, full partially finished basement plumbed for a bath, four bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOL: Burr Elementary, Tomlinson Middle, Fairfield Warde High ASSESSMENT: $824,040 TAX RATE: 26.79 mills TAXES: $22,076

Back inside, the living room features custom cabinets along one wall and a built-in cocktail bar, or beverage center, around the corner with a tall Sub-Zero wine refrigerator. The state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen features a long center island/breakfast bar, wet bar, and high-end appliances including a Wolf five-burner gas cooktop with a custom hood, Miele double wall ovens, Marvel ice machine, and two GE dishwashers, which will come in handy when entertaining. The kitchen is open to a large dining area and the great room, which has a fireplace with a Pietro Cardoza surround, and steel instead of wood framing around its windows.

Read Full Article