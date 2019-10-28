In the family room there is a large bar. In the family room there is a large bar. Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close On the Market: Georgian Colonial on a quiet cul-de-sac in Fairfield 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The architect and builder of the Georgian colonial house at 111 Golden Pond Lane clearly had the golden touch. This 8,279-square-foot house has a dozen well-proportioned, well-appointed rooms that combine elegance and comfort.

Every detail of the house was thoughtfully designed and implemented, starting with its perfect positioning on a prime level lot of just over two acres on a quiet cul-de-sac in Greenfield Hill. The house is within walking distance to two protected conservation areas and the Greenfield Hill Congregational Church — site of the enormously popular Dogwood Festival each spring. It is only a short drive from downtown Fairfield and the train station, as well as shops and restaurants along Black Rock Turnpike.

Attractive detailing begins right at the cobblestone driveway lined in Belgium block, which gives way to the red brick path, also bordered by Belgium block that leads to the red brick forecourt and the dramatic front entrance. A couple of fluted columns stand two-stories tall at the front entrance of this white house with black shutters, which features carved wood French doors with decorative leaded glass windows and sidelights. The doors are crowned by dentil molding, an arched, multiple paned transom, and a keystone. If this is the level of detail found on the exterior, imagine what is awaiting inside.

The French doors open to reveal an even more dramatic and beautiful center hall foyer, replete with white marble flooring, sophisticated molding, pilasters, and a butterfly staircase. The flooring is accented with a black marble border and interspersed with black marble tiles. The rooms have high ceilings, many windows, nine of them feature fireplaces, and each room seems to have a different decorative crown molding, one more elaborate and attractive than the next.

In the formal living room there is a fireplace flanked by pilasters, and French doors into the gallery that runs through the middle of the main floor. From the gallery there is access to a rear staircase and into the enormous family room, which features a cathedral ceiling, beams, a floor-to ceiling stone fireplace, skylights, interior balcony, and French doors to a terraced flagstone patio and backyard. The large bar at the back of the family room has a marble counter with room for at least four stools, a sink, and cabinetry.

Features in the spacious gourmet eat-in kitchen include a long center island/breakfast bar, a triple stainless sink as well as another preparation sink on the island. There is also a brick fireplace and in the eat-in section there are skylights, a built-in desk area, French doors into a large sunroom, and another door to the terrace. The crown molding in the sunroom is especially ornate. Two sets of French doors access the formal dining room, one from the sunroom and the other from the foyer. The dining room has a marble fireplace, wainscoting on the lower walls, and deep decorative crown molding.

