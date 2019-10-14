The house sits high atop a hill in Lower Easton with stunning views. The house sits high atop a hill in Lower Easton with stunning views. Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close On the Market: Georgian colonial in Easton boasts panoramic views 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Just for a second, set aside the gray Georgian colonial house at 10 Tuckahoe Road in the Easton Woods subdivision in Lower Easton. It is certainly impressive enough, although the view from the front bluestone terrace of this hilltop property is likely to top the list of selling points.

It was for the current owners. The couple had no intention of moving from their home in Trumbull. They shared a hobby of attending public open houses — one of the two is in the real estate profession. It wasn’t until they stumbled upon the beautiful panoramic view into Fairfield, a rare vantage point, that they were prompted to relocate. Few residential properties in Fairfield County are afforded such a site, and sight. The owners have a front row seat to watch leaves change color each autumn and a reviewing stand of their own for Fairfield’s Fourth of July fireworks.

They spend a lot of time on the front and back terraces, both of which have red brick sitting walls. The whole 4.72-acre level and sloping property are a study in relaxation. The southern-style house, with its dramatic two-story covered front entrance including six tall Ionic columns, invites a slower pace. The front patio is a perfect place for a sunset cocktail, or hot chocolate this time of year. The rear patio features an outdoor red brick fireplace with a barbecue. And even when they are inside they invite the outside in with numerous French doors, some with arched transoms, which open to the terraces from several of the home’s 10 rooms.

In spring, the property, and its lush landscaping, is adorned in thousands of daffodils. A fieldstone wall lines one side of the long, winding driveway and a row of holly bushes borders the other side. The property also has a koi pond with a fountain, and there is plenty of room for an in-ground swimming pool.

While the classic front façade is quite formal the interior is comfortable and modern with an easy flow from room to room. The house was built in 1997 on a corner lot and was given 4,245 square feet of living space. Fireplaces are found in the formal living and dining rooms, the family room, and the master bedroom suite on the second floor. In the spacious gourmet eat-in kitchen there is a center island, granite counters, a built-in desk area, and all new high-end stainless steel appliances, including Bosch double wall ovens.

Between the kitchen and dining room there is a butler’s pantry that doubles as a wet bar, with a brass sink, when entertaining. It features glass-front cabinetry, built-in wine rack, and bar-style stemware storage. This wing of the house holds the good-size laundry room, a half bath, and provides access to the attached three-car garage. At the far end, the fireplace in the large family room has a raised hearth and two storage areas for wood.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms and on the landing there are French doors to a balcony that looks over the magnificent view. The sizable master suite has a sitting area, walk-in closet, and a private bath featuring a sunken jetted, shower, and double vanity topped with granite. The bedrooms are all generously sized and one is en suite. The others share a large hall bath with double sinks. One flexible room serves as a media or game room, and could be the fifth bedroom, if needed.

