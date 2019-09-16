There are six fireplaces in this house, the first is found in the formal living room, which also has French doors to the sitting room or solarium. There are six fireplaces in this house, the first is found in the formal living room, which also has French doors to the sitting room or solarium. Photo: Daniel Milstein Photography Photo: Daniel Milstein Photography Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close On the Market: Georgian colonial with idyllic setting in Fairfield 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

By Meg Barone

FAIRFIELD — The idyllic setting on the 2.32-acre secluded property at 1084 Sturges Highway is a visual feast for those who appreciate casual luxury and indoor-outdoor living.

Residents of this private paradise, with its cream-colored Georgian colonial house and magnificent landscaping, can feel the stress of a long work day or week melting away as they traverse the long tree-lined driveway bordered in Belgium block. The new owners will relax even more so when they learn that they need not pay a landscaping or snow shoveling bill for the next 12 years. The purchase price of this home comes with an unusual gift from the current owners: a prepaid contract for landscaping and snow removal through the year 2031, valued at more than $310,000.

“This property definitely demands the attention of a landscape professional, as it’s almost like having your own nature preserve,” the listing agent said. The lush landscaping and expansive hardscaping combine to create an outdoor oasis with two man-made ponds and waterfalls constantly in motion through use of a pump system, a footbridge, Zen gardens, mature trees, a large elevated wood deck, and an enormous stone patio space with a fire pit and stainless outdoor kitchen with a refrigerator.

According to the agent, the owners gutted the acreage to set up the outdoor living environment themselves. It also includes a heated Gunite in-ground saltwater swimming pool and spa and a temperature-controlled pool or guest house with a kitchenette, tall cathedral ceiling, changing room, laundry facilities, full bath with an indoor shower, and there is an outdoor shower as well.

The wealth of functional and luxurious amenities does not stop there. Inside the 8,263-square-foot house there is an elevator that accesses all three floors, a wine cellar and tasting room, a sauna, game room, and two attached garages totaling six vehicle bays. The first three are visible while approaching the house. The other three are hidden around the side. The elevator is not just a functional box. It is attractively wood paneled.

The timelessly elegant house was built in 2002 in the Greenfield Hill neighborhood so close to the Westport town line that it actually has a Westport address. However, taxes are paid to the town of Fairfield and should the next owners have children they would attend Fairfield schools. Generously proportioned formal spaces give way to equally spacious casual rooms. The agent calls this house “perfectly suited for a large or multi-generational families,” adding that it provides every amenity for privacy and comfort.

The exterior of the house is adorned with black shutters and dentil molding, the latter of which is repeated inside serving as a unifying architectural detail. The covered front entrance also features Ionic columns. The door is framed by sidelights and a fanlight transom topped with a keystone. It opens into the two-story foyer where there are arched entryways with keystones and pilasters and a curved staircase.

