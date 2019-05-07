This property contains a tennis court and heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool. This property contains a tennis court and heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool. Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close On the Market: Greenfield Hill estate with many special features 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield’s enormously popular Dogwood Festival, in its 84th year, will attract thousands of people from near and far to the heart of historic Greenfield Hill on May 10-12 for the craft show, musical performances, plant sales, children’s activities, walking tours, and other activities.

Of course, the largest draw is the impressive pink and white canopy of blossoms from the dozens of dogwood trees. Those who attend this event should travel a few short blocks from the Greenfield Hill Church, host of the festival, to take in the beauty of another neighborhood “flower,” the cream-colored custom colonial house at 133 Farmstead Hill Road.

This Greenfield Hill estate was completely rebuilt in 2014 by acclaimed local architect Jack Franzen and equally notable local builder Jeff Tallman. According to the co-listing agents, no expense was spared. The house was given 10 spacious rooms in 7,886 square feet of living space, with nine-foot ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout, and many special details including beautiful millwork throughout the house.

In addition to the house, this 2.11-acre level and partially fenced corner lot contains a tennis court that can be used for other sports activities, a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, and expansive bluestone and red brick patios, one of which has a built-in grilling area. In other words, this house is not just tailored for modern day living. It is an ideal location for entertaining and recreational pursuits, and for those family members who might want more leisurely activities, they can hike in one of two nearby protected conservation areas. The 14-acre Connecticut Audubon Society John W. Field and John Mahoney Sanctuary features a forested area with a small pond circled by a trail. The 15-acre Aspetuck Land Trust Harwood Preserve at the end of nearby Lancelot Lane is a “pocket of hardwood forest, ancient rock walls and small wetland area covered by wooden walkways” ... and has wild blueberries in season, according to the Aspetuck Land Trust website. Both are with walking distance to this house, the Audubon Society property at the end of the block on Mine Hill Road.

The house sits well back from the street on this quiet cul-de-sac. A long gravel driveway lined in Belgium block provides ample parking for guests. A bluestone and red brick path leads to the French doors of the formal front entrance, which open into the two-story foyer. French doors with multiple glass panes separate the foyer from the formal living room, which features a cathedral ceiling and a wood-burning fireplace. The nearly banquet-sized dining room also has French doors to close it off from the living room.

In the gourmet kitchen the myriad features include a center island/breakfast bar, quartzite countertops, and high-end stainless appliances including a wine refrigerator and a Wolf six-burner range with a griddle. The elegant breakfast room has walls of windows and a door to the patios and pool. The family room features a tall cathedral ceiling with striking trestle beams, fireplace, and two sets of French doors to the patios, pool and yard. The mudroom features a heated natural slate floor and provides access to the attached three-car garage, large laundry room and full bath, which can serve as a cabana area for the pool. A door accesses the patio and pool.

