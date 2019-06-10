This house featues an apartment with its own entrance. It is a legal rental and has a living room, kitchen, eat-in area, and bedroom. This house featues an apartment with its own entrance. It is a legal rental and has a living room, kitchen, eat-in area, and bedroom. Photo: Brian Zuleta Photo: Brian Zuleta Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close On the Market: Greenfield Hill gem offers comfort, elegance 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Hidden behind a stand of trees is a two-acre gem of an estate that is at once comfortable and elegant. The white colonial house at 1085 Burr Street in Greenfield Hill features a long list of amenities to enhance modern day living and entertaining in style.

“All you could want in a home plus a private in-law or au pair suite with its own entrance that is a legal rental,” according to the listing agent. The apartment has its own four-speaker sound system.

Beyond the house, the 2.05-acre level property is also chock full of features that will draw its residents to the outdoors, where it’s likely they will want to linger. The side yard contains the in-ground swimming pool and patio for casual al fresco dining. Around the back of the house there is a large raised wood deck with a pergola laden with wisteria vines, a built-in sunken hot tub, built-in flower boxes, another dining area, and a sitting area. This part of the yard also features the first of two koi ponds. This one has a waterfall and next to it is a bluestone patio. The other koi pond is across the lawn at another side of the property and it, too, has a waterfall. Behind this second pond is another pergola and sitting area in a secluded part of the yard.

This yard is a kids’ paradise as well. Amid the professional landscaping, mature specimen plantings, the open manicured lawn and the garden area there is a wood structure that the owners call a treehouse. It is off the ground but it’s not really up in a tree. This small playhouse, which is called The Club House, has electricity and a small deck. The deck and “house” are accessed by a ladder.

Difficult as it may be to tear people from the yard and into the house, it is worth spending time there, too. It has 5,389 square feet of living space and features 11 rooms, six bedrooms, an updated gourmet country kitchen, an exercise room, and an 800-plus-bottle wine cellar. There is an easy, open flow from room to room that invites entertaining whether for a small gathering or a large crowd.

Although the house was built in 1965, no vestiges of its early origins remain. The house is completely updated and more recently other improvements have been made. They include the installation of a new floor in the full finished basement, new flooring in the attached three-car garage, a renovation to update the downstairs bathroom, and the deck was re-stained. When the kitchen was updated new cabinetry and a red brick fireplace were added.

The entrance to the house is very welcoming and attractive. It features a long covered porch with French doors on either side of the front door. One set accesses the formal living room and the other accesses the formal dining room. The living room has a fireplace and built-in shelving and cabinetry. The dining room has a tray ceiling framed by attractive molding and wainscoting on the lower walls.

