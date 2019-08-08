The level property of almost one acre is beautifully landscaped. The level property of almost one acre is beautifully landscaped. Photo: Kyle P Norton Photo: Kyle P Norton Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close On the Market: Historic Mrs. Zalmon Wakeman House for sale 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The quaint seaside fishing village of Peggy’s Cove in Nova Scotia is dotted with modest cottages. The scenic waterfront town of Skibbereen on Ireland’s southwest coast features a range of residences from cozy cottages to modest farmhouses to luxury villas.

Southport’s charming landscape along the harbor of the same name features dozens of stately historic manses, many of them built in the 18th and 19th centuries by sea captains and sea merchants.

At, perhaps, the highest point in Southport, atop Rose Hill, there stands a white Victorian-era Second Empire house at 418 Harbor Road with a mansard roof, ornate architectural details including decorative period moldings inside and out, and a stunning view of Southport Harbor. Also within sight from several rooms is Long Island Sound and the Country Club of Fairfield golf course.

A house of this particular architectural style “is large and comfortable, reflecting the growing wealth of the American nation in the years after the Civil War,” according to home improvement guru Bob Vila’s website.

The Mrs. Zalmon Wakeman House is large, with 13 generously sized rooms, 12-foot ceilings, a classic center hall, and 6,532 square feet of living space. It was built by the noteworthy architectural partnership of Edward R. Lambert and Rufus W. Bunnell, whose Bridgeport firm operated from 1860 to 1901. The home’s construction began in 1871 and was completed in 1874.

The historic-structures.com website cites details from The Southport Chronicle reported on March 1, 1871, saying, “W. W. Wakeman, Esqu., is about to erect, on the Hill, ‘a very handsome residence.’ Although we have not seen the plans, we know Mr. (William) Wakeman well enough to be able to say that this will be one of the most attractive houses in this town.” On August 23, 1871, the “Chronicle” noted: “W. W. Wakeman is erecting a stately mansion which crowns one of the most eligible sites on the hill (Rose Hill).”

From the Mystic Seaport Museum website there is mention of “Jesup Wakeman, a resident of Fairfield County, Connecticut,” who had three sons: Maurice, William and Zalmon. “The sons also owned shares in the Schooner CAMBRIDGE of Southport in 1833 ... Zalmon B. Wakeman became a shipmaster by 1838, and later was employed by the shipping firm of Dunham and Dimon in New York.”

Zalmon Bradley Wakeman died in 1865 and his brother William built this house for his sister-in-law, Zalmon’s widow Sarah and her daughters Mary and Frances.

Sarah did not live long enough to take up residence there. She died in 1873, but Mary and Frances lived there until 1913, The Southport Chronicle article said. It goes on to say that, “The house’s weight rests upon a foundation of irregularly coursed cut stone ...” and has interior walls of lath and plaster.

