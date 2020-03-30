The arched front entrance is capped with a keystone and the door is framed by sidelights and a multi-paned arched transom. The arched front entrance is capped with a keystone and the door is framed by sidelights and a multi-paned arched transom. Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close On the Market: Mediterranean-style Colonial boasts bucolic landscape, many amenities 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Understated European elegance graces the bucolic landscape of lower Greenfield Hill in the Mediterranean-style colonial house at 291 Redding Road.

The 4,551-square-foot stone and stucco house was built in 2007. It is set on a 2.75-acre level property, its stunning views, said by the listing agent to be of one of the largest private fields on Connecticut’s Gold Coast, transports its viewers to the Italian countryside with its panoramic vistas and serene, sylvan views from every window.

La Bella Vita, translated to The Beautiful Life or The Good Life, awaits the next owners of this 10-room house and private country retreat just minutes from town amenities in Fairfield and Westport. This property is around the corner from the Salko Farm and Stables, and it is within walking distance of the Greenfield Hill Market, Bonda restaurant, a bank branch and the Greenfield Animal Hospital.

The architectural exterior details of the home are as striking as the setting and the interior. The beige stucco is attractively adorned by the wood shingle hipped roof, white trim, a stone turret, and arched windows on the first level framed by black shutters and topped with keystones. The front door is also capped with a keystone and framed by sidelights and a multi-paned arched transom, and it opens into the two-story foyer.

Inside, the open living spaces are decorated with sophisticated millwork, tall ceilings and custom moldings. The formal living room features a marble fireplace, coffered ceiling, and the nearly floor-to-ceiling windows are framed by pilasters resembling fluted columns. In this day and age when most people live in the family room and have little use for a formal living room, this space could instead be used as an office, library, study, or music room. An arched entryway from the foyer into the formal dining room is capped with a keystone. This room features a bay window and a trendy earth tone of burnt orange. The foyer and family room are bathed in beige, again moving in a forward direction as many interior designers have homeowners moving away from monochromatic grays.

The layout has the foyer open to the two-story family room, the two separated only by decorative columns. This room features an oversized fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves, two-story windows, an interior balcony, and French doors to the bluestone patio and fire pit. Features in the gourmet eat-in kitchen include a center island/breakfast bar for four, granite counters, high-end appliances, and French doors to a smaller bluestone patio. Open to the kitchen is a sitting room with a fireplace.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms. The master suite features a deep tray ceiling, fireplace, and an octagonal sitting room with a domed tray ceiling including exquisite custom millwork. French doors open into the luxurious master bath with a jetted tub, double vanity, and large shower. Another bedroom is en suite, while the remaining two bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill-style bathroom.

