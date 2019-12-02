The family room has a fireplace against a wall of red brick, a beamed ceiling, and wood paneled walls. The family room has a fireplace against a wall of red brick, a beamed ceiling, and wood paneled walls. Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close On the Market: Mediterranean-style Colonial in private Easton setting 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Mediterranean-style houses are not the norm in Easton and yet there are two of them in the same neighborhood; one on Silver Hill Road and the other around the corner at 120 Deerfield Drive, the latter of which is currently on the market.

Although there is a similar house nearby, the white custom-built stucco Mediterranean-style colonial house on Deerfield is really one-of-a-kind, according to the co-listing agents. This house was built in 1976 on a level property of 10.31 acres, on which the residents can hike or hunt on their own land, the agents said. Easton is known for its sizable properties but even by the town’s standards this property is quite large, adding significantly to its private setting. It’s like having your own private forest, one of the agents said, adding that the location is surrounded by a number of local farms.

Because the house is located half way down a quiet cul-de-sac, rather than a through street, it is a safe place where local children can ride their bicycles. “You’re tucked away but it’s still accessible. It feels far away but if you clock it you’re really not that far (from local amenities),” one agent said. The house is only minutes from the Bluebird Inn on Black Rock Turnpike, which takes motorists down to the Merritt Parkway and into Fairfield a short distance away. In the opposite direction, Sport Hill Road (Route 59) is not far.

The house is not within walking distance of much. “It may not be walkable like New York City,” an agent said, but there are plenty of walking opportunities. The house is close to Jump Hill Preserve, which offers more than two miles of hiking trails at the north end of Trout Brook Valley. It also has proximity to the Connecticut Golf Club in Easton and the Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course in neighboring Weston. Then again, Samuel Clemens, aka Mark Twain, who lived in next door Redding, is credited, rightly or not, with saying “golf is a good walk spoiled.” There are also horseback riding opportunities nearby. If golf, hiking and horseback riding are not among the next owners’ recreational pursuits, this property has a heated in-ground swimming pool and a large backyard for picnicking, lawn games, and other sporting activities.

This house was built by the owner’s father-in-law who gave it nine rooms, four bedrooms, and 3,916 square feet of living space. He also gave the main level and second floor hardwood floors but immediately covered them up with wall-to-wall carpeting. The carpets were removed from the first floor and one room of the second floor exposing beautifully preserved floors.

Access the house by traveling the circular driveway to the covered wrap-around porch with red brick arches. Inside, there are three fireplaces, one of them double sided. One fireplace is found in the formal living room and it features a decorative mantel with fluted columns. Another is found in the family room against a wall of red brick. This room also has a beamed ceiling and wood paneled walls. In the formal dining room there are sliding doors to the side portion of the wrap-around porch.

