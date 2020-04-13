The formal living room is open to the formal dining room. The formal living room is open to the formal dining room. Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close On the Market: Meticulously maintained Fairfield colonial boasts many recent updates 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Two years before the beginning of the new millennium, the off-white colonial house at 985 Church Hill Road was built in the Stratfield neighborhood.

Twenty years into the new millennium this house still holds up well. This meticulously maintained eight-room residence is “like new construction,” according to the listing agent, and it enjoys active solar panels, which make this home more energy efficient and greatly reduces its utility costs, the agent said.

This is the first time since it was built in 1998 that this house is on the market and it offers so much more than sustainable features this Earth Day week and throughout the year. Many recent updates were made, including the renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances in 2017. This year the home was painted throughout the interior, it received new light fixtures and door hardware, newly refinished white oak flooring, and carpeting was installed on the lower level. The house also has lever door handles and lever faucets for easy disability access.

Golfers might appreciate the fact that the house is within easy walking distance to the Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course. Its location places the house close to the Merritt Parkway and shops, a restaurant, bank, and gas station in Stratfield Village, both only about five minutes or less away in opposite directions. It is also convenient to municipal ballfields, North Stratfield Elementary School, Lake Mohegan Recreational Area and Lake Mohegan Dog Park.

The house has recreational features of its own on its 0.36-acre level and gently sloping property. The fully fenced backyard oasis contains an in-ground swimming pool with a fence and self-closing safety gates, an open deck that can be covered with a retractable awnings for shade. The yard is beautifully landscaped with many perennial flowers, a sprawling lawn, a garden shed, and tall rows of hedges on both sides provide privacy.

A wide paved driveway provides ample parking in addition to the attached under-house two-car garage. On the front exterior the windows are framed by black shutters and the front door is framed by sidelights and a fanlight transom. The door opens into the two-story foyer to reveal 3,452 square feet of living space and an open floor plan with generously sized rooms. Wide entryways lead from the foyer into the living room and then into the formal dining room.

In the gourmet eat-in kitchen there are a number of white cabinets, quartzite counters, and a gray ceramic tile backsplash. A two-tiered counter serves as a breakfast bar and separates the preparation part of the kitchen from the breakfast room, which could also serve as a sun room with the number of windows it has. Off the kitchen is the family room with a gas fireplace and a door to the deck for al fresco dining.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms, all with wall-to-wall carpeting. The sizable master suite features a deep tray ceiling, a ceiling fan, walk-in closet, a second closet, and a private bath with a glass shower, jetted tub, and double vanity with a granite counter. The other bedrooms share a hall bath.

