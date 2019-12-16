The gray Nantucket-style Cape Cod house at 9 Christmas Tree Lane is within easy walking distance of eateries and shops on Post Road (Route 1) and Southport Village. The gray Nantucket-style Cape Cod house at 9 Christmas Tree Lane is within easy walking distance of eateries and shops on Post Road (Route 1) and Southport Village. Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close On the Market: Nantucket-style colonial with many amenities in Southport Village 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Families looking for a new home might want to consider giving themselves a Christmas gift that will last throughout the year by purchasing the gray Nantucket-style Cape Cod house at 9 Christmas Tree Lane.

Put in an offer now and by next Christmas the next owners can be putting gifts underneath the Christmas tree in the spacious formal living room of this eight-room house in Southport. The location of this house is a gift in and of itself, with easy access to eateries and shops on Post Road (Route 1) and in Southport Village, the Pequot Yacht Club, Pequot Library, all of which are within walking distance. Southport Harbor and Beach may not be visible from this property but it is also just a short distance away, as are the Southport and downtown train stations.

This house is set behind white picket fencing on a manageable half acre level property; its attractive backyard featuring a koi pond and perennial gardens that can be enjoyed from the deck and bluestone patio, in full sun or from the shade of the awnings. Enter the property by way of the semi-circular pebble driveway, which accesses the attached two-car garage and covered front entrance.

Inside, there are a world of possibilities. When the owners added the garage they anticipated future renovation above it to expand the square footage beyond the current 2,844 square feet, so the preliminary work is done. Even without additional improvements the co-listing agents call this house “the best value in Southport Village, meticulously maintained inside and out with wonderful attention to detail.” It was built in 1954 and has received modern touches throughout the decades.

The living room is especially sun-filled and invites indoor-outdoor living. In addition to the gas-fueled fireplace, built-in shelving with interior lighting and window seats, this room features a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors to the patio and yard. Lift up the cushions of the window seats to find storage space underneath, a hint of the copious amounts of storage found in this house. The formal dining room also has a wall of windows with a door to the patio by the koi pond.

In the kitchen there is a center island, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, a window seat in the bay/bow window area, and stainless steel appliances. A pass-through between the kitchen and family room enhances entertaining. The family room features a gas fireplace flanked by built-in shelving and cabinets, and a door to the patio. Off the kitchen are the mud and laundry rooms. In the mudroom there are built-in cubbies with storage drawers. There is a second laundry area in the full unfinished basement.

There are three bedrooms in this house. Two are on the second floor with multiple closets and a shared bathroom with a white marble tile floor and gray ceramic tile on the lower walls, while the private master suite is on the main level. Its luxurious marble bath features a radiant heated floor, double-sink marble vanity, and large shower.

