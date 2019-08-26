The newly constructed Dutch colonial house at 75 Pratt Street in the Beach neighborhood is FEMA compliant and features an attached four-car tadem garage and 3,300 square feet of living space. The newly constructed Dutch colonial house at 75 Pratt Street in the Beach neighborhood is FEMA compliant and features an attached four-car tadem garage and 3,300 square feet of living space. Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close On the Market: New Dutch Colonial in Fairfield features many amenities 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — With Labor Day comes the unofficial end of summer, which actually fades into autumn only a few weeks later. The change of seasons doesn’t bring to an end the joy of living in a waterfront community.

Life in the newly constructed Dutch colonial house at 75 Pratt Street in the beach neighborhood comes with many enjoyable amenities regardless of the calendar. So what if it will soon be too cold to swim in nearby Long Island Sound. The new owners of this house can take leisurely walks on the shore at Penfield Beach this fall and during winter months. The beach is within walking distance of this house, as are many other lifestyle and entertainment features; among them are downtown shops and restaurants, the Metro North train station, the Fairfield Public Library, Town Hall, the Burr Homestead, the Fairfield Museum and History Center, and the YMCA.

They will also have their own fenced backyard — a customize-able indoor/outdoor living space, where they can relax on the raised deck/back porch or the flagstone patio, which has a custom fire pit and built-in gas grill. The 0.14 of an acre level property also features enough space to install an in-ground swimming pool, according to the listing agents.

Although the Dutch colonial silhouette dates back to the mid-17th century here in the United States this house is decidedly modern, having been built this year by Dean Kardamis of Fairfield-based Kardamis Construction with many contemporary features including tank-less hot water, a butler’s pantry/wet bar, an open floor plan, and not one but two mudrooms. Still, its revival architectural style gives this house curb appeal with its distinctive gambrel roof and façade. In addition to its white shingle exterior the façade is also adorned with wood and stone.

Rare in the beach neighborhood is a house that features lots of off-street parking. This property has an attached under house garage with tandem bays that accommodate four vehicles. The paved driveway can also fit several cars. From there climb the stairs to the covered front entrance. The door opens to reveal 3,300 square feet of living space and nine-foot-tall ceilings on the main level. The foyer provides immediate access to the formal dining room, which has a bay window. Across the foyer there is a hall leading into the formal living room, which has wainscoting on the lower walls, as does the dining room.

Since most people spend more time in a family rather than a living room this one could be used instead as an office. The family room and gourmet kitchen are open to each other and can be accessed from the living room and the foyer. The family room has the home’s only gas-log fireplace, and it is separated from the living room by a sliding barn-style door. It is flanked by low built-in bookshelves.

Between the family room and kitchen is the eat-in area with French doors to the deck and yard. The kitchen features an eight-foot-long center island/breakfast bar, quartz counters, a stone subway tile backsplash, and Thermador Pro appliances including a six-burner range. The butler’s pantry also has quartz counters as well as glass-front cabinetry and a beverage cooler/wine chiller.

